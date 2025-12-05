Letters to the Editor

As a consumer, do you want your monthly premiums to be used for health care, or pay for exorbitant salaries?

This could be the reason health care is so expensive

My granddaughter helped me compile the following info.

These are the annual salaries of CEOs who head health care corporations.

■ Humana - $15.6 million

■ HCA (Health Care of America) - $23.7 million

■ United Health Care - $26 million

■ Kaiser - $13.8 million

■ SCAN - $4.8 million

■ Well Care - $12.7 million

■ Medicare Administrator - $230,000

As a consumer, do you want your monthly premiums to be used for health care, or pay for exorbitant salaries?

The U.S. spends 17% of its gross national product on health care. Other industrialized countries spend 9-12 percent of their GNP and live two years longer!

Our legislators will never change this as they all accept and are dependent on campaign money from the above corporations. The only way our current system will be changed is by putting it on a national ballot for us, the voters, to decide.

Judith Beay

Reader says communism is accepted slowly by countries

I am a Trump supporter, but I hope he has a strategy for the mistake of supporting the Democrat communist mayor of New York with billions of our tax money. New Yorkers’ choice to elect Mamdani should result in consequences borne by the local population, not nationwide taxpayers!

Marxists only need to promise free stuff to get elected as now there’s a precedent for the government to support them. Millions have died fighting communism, including our military patriots, yet we are forfeiting billions of our tax money to prop up a communist regime in our own country. Our tax money would be better spent invested in Texas and Florida real estate than to help the New York escapees.

Countries do not wake up some morning and decide to embrace Communism! It begins slowly, usually with increased government taxing, thus more control over property, leading to the loss of individual freedoms, resulting in government ownership, leaving individuals with minimal freedom and limited sovereignty.

I witnessed first-hand similarities in the Seattle area so I moved to Pahrump. Nye County’s new tax rendition against many local property owners’ renting their extra home to boost their retirement income is another example. Everyone’s encouraged to save their money and investment to supplement their retirement as we’ve heard for years Social Security is failing. Some invested a lifetime paying two house payments and property taxes, even knowing they’ll never really be paid off, because you then rent via property taxes until you die. These additional taxes on top of the property taxes are a direct slam to retirees’ income.

Yes, but we are not under communist rules you say! True, but don’t pay and you’ll owe fines, go to jail and forfeit your property! It’s all predicated by underestimating bureaucracy as the incubator and procurer of new taxes. Voting out the elected may be sweet justice, but the taxes remain because it is the life blood of bureaucracy and their unions to demand bigger salaries, bigger government and more dues-paying employees.

Gene Fisher (USN Retired)

Lakeside diners pleasantly surprised by generosity

We had Thanksgiving dinner at the Lakeside Casino restaurant. The dinner was unbelievable of how good the dinner was and the amount of food for $15 per person.

However, to our surprise, a generous person the night before had paid for 400 meals and included the waiters’ tips. We gave our waiter Stephen an additional tip as he was great.

There were five of us and we sincerely want to thank the person(s) who did this most generous thing. God bless you and may you and your family have a wonderful holiday period.

Dwayne Jones