Letters to the Editor

Sign the petition for 2026 ballot question (Part 4)

Let the people of Pahrump vote “yes” or “no” to the question!

The question I am proposing for the ballot is whether or not the town of Pahrump should have an “elected” town board beginning in January 2027 as a result of the November 2026 election.

If we are successful in getting the required number of signatures, then it will all be worthwhile.

Five members of the Pahrump community went to the Nye County Clerk’s Office because they were willing to stand up for the nearly 47,000 residents of Pahrump. So, we hope that the 47,000 residents will stand with these five brave members in allowing the voters to speak for themselves by every voter signing the petition.

There are elected town boards (Amargosa, Round Mountain, and Tonopah) that speak for their residents. There are advisory boards appointed by the county commissioners (Beatty, Belmont, Gabbs, and Railroad Valley) who do the best that they can with their limited authority for their communities. Lastly, here is Pahrump with nearly 47,000 people, but has no real voice since the only voice comes from the five Nye County commissioners, whose real job should be to manage the third largest county in the United States of America, and not attempting to manage the town of Pahrump.

Just in case you didn’t know or had forgotten, look at these statistics:

POPULATIONS: (Current 2025 Estimates) MANAGED By

■ Nye County - 55,720 100% (of Nye County) County Manager

■ Pahrump - 46,778 84% County Manager

Towns with a Town Board

■ Amargosa - 1,408 2% Town Manager

■ Round Mountain - 2,233 4% Town Manager

■ Tonopah - 1,938 3% Town Manager

Towns with a Town Advisory Board

■ Beatty - 492 1% County Manager

■ Belmont - 0 to Non-Existent 0% County Manager

■ Gabbs - 210 1% County Manager

■ Railroad Valley - No defined population 1% County Manager

People of Pahrump, let your voice be heard by signing the petition.

Here is my question for everyone reading this letter: Did you register to vote just to be told that you shouldn’t vote or that your vote won’t matter?

Learn where the petitions are today so you can be one of the supporters with the five brave members to allow every Pahrump voter’s voice to be heard. If you have questions, please contact the Town Board Committee now!

For information: Contact the Pahrump Town Board Committee.

Email – TownMail@Mail.Com

Facebook – Pahrump Town Board Committee

Dr. Tom Waters

Lt. Colonel, USAF (Ret)

Reader sees hypocrisy in Venezuelan leader’s arrest

Regarding the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s opinion of “Maduro actions” in the in the Jan. 9 PV Times, in my opinion - this reeks of hypocrisy.

Trump just pardoned and released the ex-president of Honduras, who was tried, convicted and sentenced in the U.S. courts for drug trafficking (which Maduro is indicted for).

It’s rare that anyone speaks to the “demand” side of drugs. Eliminate the demand and trafficking ends.

Maybe a consortium of Big Pharm could collaborate and create a vaccine that would prevent the high effects of street drugs. If I still had minor children I would have them vaccinated. Even the best parents who have kids that have chosen to experiment with drugs, have had deadly consequences.

Respectfully,

Judith A. Beay