Letters to the Editor

I saw another protest on our corner. It’s wonderful to live in a country with free speech and the right to voice our opinions even if they are misguided or shortsighted. But let me tell you some facts.

Venezuela is a socialist country run by a corrupt politics and drug cartels. The citizens of Venezuela do not have the freedoms we enjoy. If you were to stand on a corner in Caracas, Venezuela protesting and flashing signs you will be subject to retribution. The Venezuelan authorities can arrest you, put you in prison, or they may choose to accost your wife, harass your parents, kidnap a child or family member or vandalize your property or business.

So you may feel good about standing on the corner preaching ideology while being completely oblivious to what’s happening in the real world.

Vern Jewett

Focus on Minnesota fraud lessened by Good’s demise

As we learn more and more about the death of Renee Good and some of Renee’s background, some things become apparent. Why and who would be happy about a 37-year-old mother’s death?

For starters, all those involved in the major fraud investigation in Minnesota, mostly top politicians and bureaucrats, who either ignored it for years or actually profited from the fraud. It takes them off the front page story, hopefully for good. There seems to be a large number of these people involved, and they seem worried.

If one looked at Renee’s past, it seems very sad, like a person looks to be relevant and be accepted by a “tribe”, we go back to a need of being human and part of something bigger than us alone, especially when we don’t learn from past mistakes that separated us from others that we cared about.

Renee lost her first two children by court order, which is all the information that’s public that’s available, but any mother who loses children she has birthed would feel she failed in some way. So she has a child by another man, who sadly died, and in her search for relevance, decides to switch teams (so to speak).

Which still wasn’t enough, she gets involved with her new love in a group call MN ICE Watchers, which sounds like they were formed just to observe and report ICE actions.

The reality is it’s closer to a U.S. government disruptive group, which Renee and her partner were totally involved with and trained by. They learn techniques to disrupt police actions, which this group has been busy trying to erase all their techniques and goals on the internet and elsewhere.

Renee wasn’t important to this group or any of those that are secretly cheering her death, she still is useful fodder.

David Jaronik

Reader thinks that history may be repeating itself

British soldiers “disappeared” colonists who protested against King George. Next were the German “Browncoats”, (preceding the Gestapo), masked with no personal or vehicle identification grabbing and “disappearing” people off the streets throughout Germany.

This type of tyranny has gone on for hundreds of years in many, many countries.

Today, in the United States of America, there are masked, unidentified law enforcement people grabbing and disappearing people off our streets throughout all of our cities. And our elected officials in the majority are not stopping this!

Judith A. Beay