Letters to the Editor

I voted twice for President Trump and once for Ms Fiore. Never again will I vote for her.

Reader agrees with letter on no reelection for Fiore

I just want to say, I agree with everything Mr. Hashimura said in the March 18th Pahrump Valley Times about Michele Fiore. She knows she did these crimes. She knows she was wrong. If she wants anyone to trust her again, she has to acknowledge what she did. She has to say I’m sorry and give back monies. She was judge by 12 of her peers and just because President Trump pardoned her, doesn’t make it right.

I voted twice for President Trump and once for Ms Fiore. Never again will I vote for her.

I’m ashamed of what she did. She should be ashamed of what she did. And if President Trump knew what she did, shame on him for pardoning her.

Linda Kiyabu

Times have sure changed, it’s a different world out there

My first full-time job after I got out of high school was 54 hours a week and I grossed $54 a week. I now enjoy a 30-year retirement as a median-salaried state employee. I fired up my calculator and came up with a total of $51. I pay approximately $51 a day, 365 days a year for federal, state, and local taxes and government mandated insurance policies. It’s amazing how times have changed.

I’m also grateful that I live in a country with free speech and am allowed to voice my opinions and complain a little.

Let me ask you a question. If a person’s total tax liability for the entire year was due and payable on a single day of the year, what do you think would happen? I suggest you look up the word REBEL in the dictionary. Think about that!

Second question – why do 450 million Europeans depend on 300 million Americans to defend them against 150 million Russians?

Vern Jewett

Solar customer says getting panels not worth it now

This is a letter to inform anyone who is interested in buying solar for your home that it is no longer worth it.

When I first had solar panels put on the roof of my house, Valley Electric paid me for every kilowatt of power that I sent to Valley Electric the same price they charged for any power they sent me.

This is no longer the case. Now they pay me $.05 for every kilowatt that I send to them and then charge me almost $.15 for every kilowatt they send to me. My winter bills have been more than I have ever paid while having solar.

With longer days and more sun it will be interesting to see what happens with spring and summer. Will spring and summer make up for the loss in the winter months to make up for the cost to buy solar? I do not know yet.

Judy Pendleton