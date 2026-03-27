Letters to the Editor

It is assumed that virtually 80% of all land parcels in the town of Pahrump (it should be referred to the “City of Pahrump”), are zombie.

Reader: ‘Zombie’ lots caused by lack of infrastructure

I read your article about a planned protest, to do with so-called zombie lots.

It is useless, it is a waste of time and effort and money, if any.

As an initial matter, the problem is not addressed.

A severe lack of infrastructure is the problem. A severe lack of capital (in billions of dollars) is a result of lack of due to Pahrump not being incorporated (long overdue since being with a population of over 25,000).

If Pahrump is incorporated, being a city with a mayor, bond sale can raise the capital.

That issue, now at issue, further triggers the Great Basin Water Company to as well, sell “infrastructure bonds” and do massive utilities runs.

It is assumed that virtually 80% of all land parcels in the town of Pahrump (it should be referred to the “City of Pahrump”), are zombie.

The owners of these, so-called ‘zombie lots’ - approximately over 7,000, can purchase improvements bonds starting at $1,000 = $7,000,000 and up to $5,000 = $35,000,000.

The said $ 7M to $35M can foster trenching in the areas in front of said lots for water and sewer lines.

As to Great Basin Water Co., identical to the structure of Valley Electric Association, being a separate and distinct utility, can raise capital (in billions) by selling utilities bonds.

In fact, the landowners will be owners of said such structured utilities. Ditto to Valley Electric Association (cease asking landowners to pitch in over $ 9,000 for just a transformer).

Nick Panchev

Gee, all you need is an old garage to be a day care

Reporter Nick Shirley exposed the day care fraud in Minnesota. All of the day cares were empty. One was called the Learning Center. Nick went to California and discovered the same results, empty day cares except one that had two little boys who were all alone. That’s the kind of day care business that I’d like to own – the kids take care of themselves.

He found a motel with empty locked rooms that were labeled Health Providers. The only people around were men driving expensive sports cars and a cyber truck.

So, if you have an empty garage or an old shed, you, too, can own a day care business or a health care center. We could balance our budget if this fraud was stopped. But if it isn’t, refurbish those old sheds in your backyard and check out the newest sports cars and lay back and take it easy.

As Representative Omar of Minnesota said about the 9/11 attack, some people did something. With this kind of fraud all over our country, I would suggest that some people are doing something really bad. The streets of America are really paved with gold for some people, just not the American taxpayer.

Karen Stone