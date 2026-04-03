Letters to the Editor

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From Our Lady of the Valley: ‘Thank you for support’

Many thanks to everyone who attended the 2026 Lenten Fish Fry at Our Lady of the Valley. The Pahrump community has supported this event for over 20 years and we are so appreciative. You are so supportive of all of our events - including our community Bingo.

Again, thank you. We also thank the Knights of Columbus, Daughters of Mary and all of our volunteers for your time and talent.

Our Lady of the Valley Roman Catholic Church is a proud member of the Pahrump Community for over 40 years.

God Bless!!

Our Lady of the Valley Roman Catholic Church

Trump pardon doesn’t mean much to some voters

Michelle Fiore, a convicted felon, is running again for justice of the peace? Convicted on six counts, according to Wikipedia, and run out of Clark County. Has she no shame? Or is she counting on the ignorant lemmings that abound in the County of Nye? I would hope not!

Just because Trump pardoned her doesn’t mean the rest of us have!

John K

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By Thomas Hite Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Substation services discontinued due to lack of usage.