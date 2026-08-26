Letters to the Editor

It is the job of government to school our young on reading, writing, arithmetic, social studies and national foundations…. not teach them how to live.

A divided house cannot prosper like a united one

I feel very fortunate to have grown up in a republic nation of freedom. Me and my brothers and sisters were raised by Mom and Pop. We were loved and nurtured and comforted by our parents. They worked hard to teach us how to live, how to know right from wrong, good from bad, and how to solve problems. We all grew up to be successful adult citizens, although not equal, our social and financial status varied somewhat.

It is the duty of parents to teach their children how to live. It is the job of government to school our young on reading, writing, arithmetic, social studies and national foundations…. not teach them how to live.

I had a lot of friends growing up who live in families very similar to ours. I also had friends that grew up in a divided household. When one family member was aggressive, that can be caused by many things: drug addiction, alcoholism, excessive gambling, financial incompetence, physical abuse or just plain stupid. A divided house does not prosper as well as a united house.

That brings me to the point of this letter. The federal government has two-house legislation, as do the states. They have become divided. One side wants to make America great again and the other side does not, and refuses to cooperate. The situation seems very stupid to me.

Vern Jewett

Yikes, maybe Nevada really will become like California

I’ve been seeing a short ad online for the Nevada governor’s race, which I thought was a joke. After seeing it so many times and doing some investigation, I found it to be a real paid-for-ad.

It said California’s Governor Newsom has endorsed Aaron Ford to be the next governor of Nevada, with the closing line “shared visions, shared values”. To me, the ad begs the question, Mr. Ford, exactly which visions and values do they share? Is it sharing your friend’s wife sexually, making sure there isn’t enough water for fires, spending billions for things like a high-speed rail that goes nowhere and runs on imaginary tracks, or being the biggest motivator to get taxpayers with resources to leave the state, while getting illegals with few skills to enter the state?

I see more and more California plates on cars, and Nevada has been growing, much of it due to our California neighbors. I sincerely hope, if they vote, that they would leave one of the most physically desirable states that became one of the highest-taxed and most screwed-up-run states in the Union.

David Jaronik

Chaotic congressional politics are humorous to reader

Trump Middle East foreign policy surrounding his so-called war on Iran has been a mish-mash of optimistic and pessimistic statements amidst contradictory erratic chaotic rhetoric.

By now it’s pretty evident to every American what a disaster Trump and the congressional Republican lackies have been to this country.

Economic calamity is the order of the day; tariffs on our strategic and economic partners, a chaotic war in the Middle East perpetrated by leadership incapable of coherent thought. Trump, his family and congressional allies have been profiting quite handsomely from that fiasco using the stock market as a tool. Throw a few missiles at Iran and the stock market tanks. Suggest a “deal”/pause the war, the optimists/speculators on Wall Street take over driving it up. Wash, rinse and repeat. Look it up, billionaires are being created.

Starting here at home in Nye County, Republicans have seen fit to elect a leader currently under indictment for defrauding the American taxpayer. Moving on to the state level, the chairman of the state Republican Party is also under indictment for attempting to steal the 2020 election. Let’s not forget everyday distracted Republicans voted these people and Trump into office.

What is humorous to me is the Republican politics of distraction; “Ohh look over there, another boogieman”. And the 30-plus percent of rank-and-file Republicans submissively suck it up. I’m reminded of a flock of turkeys in a rainstorm. Speaking of Trump’s tariffs, does the Republican rank and file understand who ultimately pays his tariffs? Do the Republican sheep think the country of manufacture pays?

At this point TDS (politics of emotional blinders) is alive and well in Nye County. However, in 90 days the Republican party can correct the 2024 fiasco perpetrated on this country. BTW, there are REAL party of Lincoln Republicans among us.

E. Henry Humbert