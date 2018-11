List: Nye County General Election results

Heather Ruth/Pahrump Valley Times The primary election was June 12 in Nevada and Nye County.

Nye County 2018 General Election Results

Active Registered Voters: 29,063

Election Day Turnout:

5,051 (17.37%)

Early Voting Turnout:

9,728 (33.47%)

Absentee Ballots: 2,530 (8.70%)

Mail-in Ballots: 248 (0.85%)

Total Turnout: 17,557 (60.41%)

Winners shown in bold

Nye County Commission District 4

Leo Blundo/Republican: 2,492 (68.22%)

Richard Goldstein/Democrat: 1,161 (31.78%)

Nye County District Attorney

Chris Arabia/Republican: 12,353 (71.73%)

Nicholas Del Vecchio/Democrat: 4,868 (28.27%)

Nye County Treasurer

Pam Webster/Republican: 11,896 (47.18%)

Lance Roy Schaus/IAP: 4,902 (19.44%)

Nye County Clerk

Sandra “Sam” Merlino/Republican: 12,796 (75.49%)

Sheila Winn/IAP: 4,155 (24.51%)

Nye County Recorder

Deborah Beatty/Republican: 12,986 (77.11%)

Michael Noyes/IAP: 3,855 (22.89%)

Nye County Assessor

Sheree Stringer/Republican: 12,796 (75.51%)

Andy Alberti/IAP: 4,150 (24.49%)

Nye County Sheriff - Nonpartisan

Sharon Wehrly: 8,767 (51.88%)

Tony DeMeo: 8,130 (48.12%)

Nye County School Board Area III - Nonpartisan

Mark Owens: 1,331 (67.46%)

Donald Rust: 642 (32.54%)

Nye County School Board Area V – Nonpartisan

Sean Hastings: 1,913 (68.89%)

Tawnia Yazzie: 864 (31.11%)

Pahrump Justice of the Peace – Nonpartisan

Lisa Chamlee: 8,783 (61.0%)

Frank Carbone: 5,615 (39.0%)

Northern Nye County Hospital District – Nonpartisan (two seats)

Don Kaminski: 740 (32.41%)

Justin Zimmerman: 712 (31.19%)

Timaree Koscik: 569 (24.92%)

Horace Carlyle: 262 (11.48%)

The overall statewide 2018 Primary Election

Nevada Assembly District 36

Dennis Hof/Republican: 17,124 (63.12%)

Lesia Romanov/Democrat: 10,007 (36.88%)

Nevada Assembly District 32

Alexis Hansen/Republican: 17,924 (70.64%)

Paula Povilaitis/Democrat: 7,451 (29.36%)

State Senate District 14

Ira Hansen/Republican: 32,913 (60.53%)

Wendy Boszak/Democrat: 21,460 (39.47%)

Governor

Steve Sisolak/Democrat: 476,973 (49.39%)

Adam Laxalt/Republican: 437,690 (45.32%)

Ryan Bundy/No party: 13,803 (1.43%)

Russell Best/IAP: 10,000 (1.04%)

Jared Lord/Libertarian: 8,565 (.089%)

None of these candidates: 18,704 (1.94%)

U.S. Senate

Jacky Rosen/Democrat: 486,794 (50.40%)

Dean Heller/Republican: 438,516 (45.40%)

Barry Michaels/IAP: 9,208 (0.95%)

Tim Hagan/Libertarian: 9,130 (0.95%)

Kamau Bakari/IAP: 7,044 (0.73%)

None of these candidates: 15,197 (1.57%)

U.S. Congressional District 4

Steven Horsford/Democrat: 120,888 (51.95%)

Cresent Hardy/Republican: 101,748 (43.73%)

Warren Ross Markowitz/IAP: 3,156 (1.36%)

Rodney Smith/No party: 2,704 (1.16%)

Gregg Luckner/Libertarian: 2,185 (0.94%)

Dean McGonigle/No Party: 2,011 (0.86%)

Nevada Attorney General

Aaron Ford/Democrat: 453,290 (47.23%)

Wes Duncan/Republican: 449,030 (46.78%)

Joel Hansen/IAP: 32,085 (3.34%)

None of these candidates: 25,426 (2.65%)

State Treasurer

Zach Conine/Democrat: 456,943 (47.59%)

Bob Beers/Republican: 451,081 (46.98%)

Bill Hoge/IAP: 23,014 (2.40%)

None of these candidates: 27,264 (2.84%)

Secretary of State

Barbara Cegavske/Republican: 465,096 (48.92%)

Nelson Araujo/Democrat: 458,632 (48.24%)

None of these candidates: 27,014 (2.84%)

Lieutenant Governor

Kate Marshall/Democrat: 483,244 (50.34%)

Michael Roberson/Republican: 419,155 (43.67%)

Janine Hansen/IAP: 23,769 (2.48%)

Ed Uehling/No party: 10,377 (1.08%)

None of these candidates: 23,384 (2.44%)

State Controller

Catherine Byrne/Democrat: 483,989 (50.58%)

Ron Knecht/Republican: 442,476 (46.25%)

None of these candidates: 30,323 (3.17%)

Ballot questions:

Question 1: Marsy’s Law (victims rights)

Yes: 576,097 (61.18%)

No: 365,609 (38.82%)

Question 2: ‘Pink Tax’ sales exemption (exempt tampons and sanitary napkins from state and local sales tax)

Yes: 533,646 (56.46%)

No: 411,443 (43.54%)

Question 3: Energy Choice Initiative

Yes: 314,444 (32.89%)

No: 641,490 (67.11%)

Question 4: Medical Patient Tax Relief Act

Yes: 633,024 (67.35%)

No: 306,896 (32.65%)

Question 5: Automatic Voter Registration

Yes: 564,126 (59.55%)

No: 383,202 (40.45%)

Question 6: Renewable Energy Promotion

Yes: 559,186 (59.26%)

No: 384,394 (40.74%)

Note: All results are considered unofficial until they have been canvassed. The results come from the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office.