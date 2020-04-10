List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to Pahrump Valley Times A look inside the Pahrump Senior Center as shown in a 2017 photo. The senior center has released its menu for the coming week.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of April 13 – April 17.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

The Pahrump Senior center’s dining room is closed and all activities have been canceled until further notice, however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis and homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Easter Dinner: Ham, scalloped potatoes, broccoli, fruit salad, pineapple upside-down cake, bean soup;

Tuesday – Lasagna, salad, garlic bread, fruit, soup;

Wednesday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, spinach, whole wheat bread, fruit, split pea soup;

Thursday – BBQ chicken, potato salad, green beans, peas and carrots, 7-grain bread, fruit, soup;

Friday – Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, mixed veggies, carrot cake, fruit, soup.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of April 13 – April 17.

The Beatty Senior center’s dining room is closed until further notice and transportation has been suspended, however meals may be picked up curbside on a to-go basis and homebound meals will be delivered. If you are not a regular homebound delivery, call 553-2954. For any other questions, call the center.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of April 13 – April 17.

The Amargosa Senior center’s dining room is closed however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis and homebound meals will be delivered. For any questions, call the center at 372-5413.

Monday – Unfried catfish, parsley potatoes, steamed green beans, creamy coleslaw, apricot crisp;

Tuesday – Herb-baked chicken quarter, baked potato, green beans, corn muffin, creamy coleslaw, pears;

Wednesday – Beef stroganoff, egg noodles, acorn squash, orange-spinach salad, birthday cake, fruit;

Thursday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, fruit cup;

Friday – Pancakes with fruit, fried red potatoes with veggies, crispy bacon, oatmeal with raisins, orange juice.