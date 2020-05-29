94°F
List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

May 29, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of June 1 – June 5.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

The Pahrump Senior center’s dining room is closed and all activities have been canceled until further notice, however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis and homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered. As some items are beginning to be hard to get, menu substitutions will be made when necessary. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Hawaiian kielbasa, rice, Brussels sprouts, fruit cup;

Tuesday – Swedish meatballs over noodles, green beans, whole wheat roll, apple cup, bean soup;

Wednesday – BBQ chicken, corn, cucumbers in cream sauce, biscuit with honey, fruit;

Thursday – Turkey pot pie, cauliflower, salad, muffin, soup;

Friday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, spinach, peach cups.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of June 1 – June 5.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.

The Beatty Senior center’s dining room is closed until further notice and transportation has been suspended, however meals may be picked up curbside on a to-go basis and homebound meals will be delivered. If you are not a regular homebound delivery, call 553-2954. For any other questions, call the center.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of June 1 – June 5.

One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The Amargosa Senior center’s dining room is closed however home delivery is available. To order home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 372-5413.

Monday – Chicken enchiladas with green chile sauce and cheese, refried beans, peaches;

Tuesday – Gourmet chicken salad on whole wheat bun, oven-baked fries, baked beans, orange;

Wednesday – Baked low-sodium ham, potatoes au gratin, California veggie medley, green salad with tomato, applesauce;

Thursday – Twice-baked potato with beef chili/cheese/onion, steamed peas, sliced tomato, fresh fruit;

Friday – Scrambled eggs, crisp low-sodium bacon, bagel with cream cheese, fruit, apple juice.

