PHOTOS: Local fireworks businesses are falling into compliance with the county’s fireworks mandate

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Due a lack of a fire suppression systems in the old Conex containers, they will be a thing of the past for storing excess fireworks inventory at retail outlets in town.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump's Red Apple Fireworks completed construction on a 54,000 square-foot warehouse on Highway 160 where a certificate of occupancy has recently been issued.

Following a June 2021 directive by the Nye County Board of Commissioners (BOCC), it appears that nearly all of Pahrump’s fireworks retailers are complying with the board’s decision to store their inventory in a warehouse rather than using large Conex containers at their retail stores as dictated by what’s known as a “sunset clause” outlined in their conditional use permits issued by the county.

For decades, the handful of retailers in Pahrump have housed their respective inventory inside of what many members of the community consider the ‘unsightly’ metal shipping containers, allowing for a centralized storage location for the ease of restocking shelves during periods of high volume purchasing, much to the chagrin of some county officials and residents.

Public safety, eyesores

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis told the Pahrump Valley Times that much of the change was due mainly for the purposes of logistics and public safety.

“Those Conex containers are not equipped with sprinkler systems, but those storage areas are required to have sprinklers,” he said. “The products are stored on high-rack storage spaces to maintain a totally safe environment, plus it’s not a blight on having multiple storage containers stacked on each other all over town.”

Following orders, mandates

Nye County Interim Planning Director Steve Osborne told the Pahrump Valley Times that he’s pleased that fireworks retailers in Pahrump have followed the county decree and have modified the practice of storing their respective inventory.

“The fireworks retailers have completed or are close to completing the requirement to build new storage facilities,” he told the Pahrump Valley Times. “Blackjack Fireworks, D & T Partners has completed their new 84,500-square-foot warehouse and office building located at 1425 E. Lockspur Avenue. Phantom Fireworks has obtained approval of a site development plan and building permits for their new storage building, which is currently under construction at 1001 S. Highway 160.”

Osborne went on to say that Red Apple Fireworks has completed their new 54,000-square-foot warehouse, where a Certificate of Occupancy has recently been issued.

“Product is being transferred to the warehouse,” he noted.

Additionally, Area 51 Fireworks has also completed construction of a vast stand-alone storage warehouse at their 1381 Highway 372 location.

Interestingly, an individual from Pahrump’s Outlaw Pyro Fireworks told Pahrump Valley Times reporter John Clausen that the business was not aware of the county issuing the mandate for excess inventory to be stored in a separate warehouse.

Despite Pahrump having multiple large fireworks retail shops, each year the businesses generate vast amounts of revenue, as celebrants from Clark County visit the town to get the best bangs for their respective celebratory bucks.

Even Independence Day revelers from neighboring states visit the town to buy Pahrump’s fireworks, which are largely banned elsewhere around the country.

Caveat Emptor

As the Fourth of July approaches each year, sheriff’s deputies, California Highway Patrol officers, the state fire marshal and San Bernardino County firefighters are on the lookout for sedans, minivans, box trucks and semi-trucks hauling loads of fireworks of what are otherwise illegal back into their home state for resale at a huge mark-up.

Those who are busted face sizable fines and confiscation of the fireworks for their unsuccessful efforts.

