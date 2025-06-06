Local man arrested after pursuit and resisting arrest

Getty Images The suspect was pursued after exiting the Blagg roundabout at a high rate of speed and accelerating past 50 miles per hour in a posted 35 mile per hour zone.

According to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, a suspect identified as Jimmy Cotto was arrested on Saturday night after a pursuit.

Per an official report, just before 9 p.m. on May 31, a deputy was operating a marked patrol vehicle conducting routine patrol around South Blagg Road and State Route 372. He reported observing a black Dodge Challenger traveling south on Blagg Road from the roundabout at a “high rate of speed”, which the deputy reported caused Cotto to partially lose traction. The vehicle corrected and began to rapidly accelerate again, “accelerating past 50 miles per hour in a posted 35 mile per hour zone.”

After activating his lights and siren, the officer observed the Challenger taking several rapid turns throughout a residential neighborhood, not signaling and turning off all lights to conceal himself from the deputy.

According to the report, the Challenger failed to yield to a posted stop sign at the intersection of E. Bullion Street and Xenia Avenue, crashing into the desert area and becoming disabled at which point a “high-risk vehicle stop” was conducted.

The deputy reported that Cotto exited the Challenger, initially obeying commands, raising his hands up and walking toward deputies. Immediately, the officer says, he observed an empty holster for a firearm in the front of [Cotto’s] waistband area.

The suspect was ordered to “lay on his stomach on the ground and to place his arms out to his sides away from his body to prevent access to any potential weapons.”

Cotto complied but then crossed his arms in front of him and made rapid movement with his arms. To prevent any further escalation, the officer opted to physically take control of [Cotto’s] arms and person.

“I attempted to take control by grabbing his left arm, placing my right knee on his lower back, and using my right hand to apply pressure to the rear of Cotto’s left shoulder,” the deputy said in the report.

“Cotto responded by immediately tensing up his entire body, rolling toward me, and grabbing at the equipment on my outer carrier and belt. This resulted in damaging my oleoresin capsicum spray holster, and my holster containing my duty weapon,” the deputy continued.

Two other officers assisted and, “Due to Cotto’s actions causing threat to the public, continued disobedience to lawful orders, flight, and now active resistance toward deputies attempting to make a lawful arrest, paired with the reasonable [suspicion] Cotto could be armed … physical strikes with closed fist were utilized.”

Cotto was eventually forcibly placed into handcuffs as he continued to struggle.

An inventory of the black Challenger revealed a DB380 semi-automatic handgun.

Cotto was charged with DUI, disobeying a peace officer, reckless driving with disregard for persons and property, headlamps not illuminated and possession of a firearm while intoxicated.