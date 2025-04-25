Local mother arrested after being served with eviction notice

A Pahrump woman is facing several charges including child abuse, trespassing and resisting a public official following an encounter at a local residence on April 16.

According to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, a 24-hour eviction notice was posted at a residence where the suspect, Ashley Bozek, lived with her child.

Additionally, a representative of the property owner was also on scene standing by for the deputies to escort Bozek off the property.

Contact made

Upon arrival, Deputy Jonathan Justice made contact with the representative of the property, who stated he called the sheriff’s office to force Bozek off of the property the night prior, but she was not removed due to the fact that the representative did not want Bozek and the child walking alone at night, the report stated.

Bozek objected, saying the eviction notice was illegal and she “wouldn’t leave.”

Justice and another deputy spent several minutes explaining to Bozek that she was to vacate the property pursuant to the 24-hour eviction notice, and she was to be trespassed at the request of the individual.

He printed a copy of the notice at Bozek’s request, which she claimed was fake.

While retrieving a copy of the eviction notice, Deputy Jim Ruelas informed Bozek that any complaints regarding the eviction notice can be made using the sheriff’s office non-emergency line, which the deputy provided to her, the report stated.

He also admonished Bozek that she was not to call 911 regarding the eviction, as it would be a crime.

“I also advised Bozek to gather her essential items where she and her child could leave the residence.”

Justice, according to the report, then proceeded to the bedroom where he could hear Bozek on the phone talking to sheriff’s office dispatchers.

Not going quietly

“I was advised that Bozek called in on 911, complaining about the eviction and demanding to speak to a supervisor,” Justice noted in the report. “Due to the fact that Bozek did willfully call 911, when no emergency existed, I attempted to place Bozek under arrest. As I grabbed Bozek’s arm to take her into custody, she immediately attempted to pull away from me, screaming ‘I can’t go to jail’ for several minutes. Bozek physically resisted myself and Deputy Ruelas by sitting on the ground, dead weight and curling herself on the ground while interlacing her hands under her stomach.”

After placing Bozek in handcuffs and attempting to walk her out of the residence, Bozek hooked her feet onto the bedroom door frame multiple times to prevent the deputies from placing her in a patrol vehicle.

Having to physically lift Bozek’s legs, she was placed in the back of a waiting patrol vehicle.

Relative contacted, child released

“When Bozek started resisting, the child began crying hysterically,” the report stated. “DCFS was contacted and we released the child to Bozek’s mother. Due to the fact that Bozek did willfully call 911, while deputies were on scene when no actual or perceived emergency existed, and after being duly warned not to call 911, Bozek was found to be in violation of Nevada Revised Statute 207.245.”

Justice noted that Bozek was also charged with alleged child abuse, trespassing, not amounting to burglary and resisting a public official.

As a result, she was transported to the Nye County Detention Center. Bail was set at $9,000.