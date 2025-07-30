97°F
Local surgical services offered via key partnership

Desert View Hospital wants the community and surrounding areas to know that many common surgica ...
Desert View Hospital wants the community and surrounding areas to know that many common surgical procedures can be performed right at its location in Pahrump, thanks to a partnership with Las Vegas Surgery Associates. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)
Dr. Jordan Shively (Courtesy of Las Vegas Surgery Associates)
Dr. Roy Christian Gan (Courtesy of Las Vegas Surgery Associates)
Dr. Hassan Hashmi (Courtesy of Las Vegas Surgery Associates)
Dr. Alex Lall (Courtesy of Las Vegas Surgery Associates)
Dr. Angel Rivera Aponte (Courtesy of Las Vegas Surgery Associates)
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
July 30, 2025 - 4:22 am
 

Desert View Hospital has been providing health care options in the Pahrump community for nearly two decades and though its services have fluctuated over the years, the company’s commitment to creating partnerships aimed at bettering its operation as a whole has not wavered. As those in the medical industry know, it can be difficult to attract doctors to rural areas like Pahrump, which is why DVH’s partnership with one company is key.

Working with Las Vegas Surgery Associates, DVH offers residents of the valley and surrounding areas a venue for a variety of common surgical procedures, preventing the need to travel all the way into Las Vegas. And despite the fact that LVSA has been performing surgeries locally for years, this is something many in the community still do not know is available.

“The surgeons with LVSA perform cases here at DVH and we would like to make sure the community knows about what can be done right here in Pahrump!” DVH Marketing and Outreach Coordinator Ryan Muccio told the Pahrump Valley Times. “They offer colorectal, general surgery, vascular surgery and more. We’d love to share their story and how they benefit Pahrump.”

Muccio introduced Mary Casalme, director of business development for LVSA, who gave an overview of how the two health care companies first linked.

“LVSA has been servicing the Pahrump community for 15 years,” Casalme explained. “Dr. Peter Caravella began the relationship with DVH and was the primary surgeon in the area at the beginning, after seeing a need for his services in general surgery.”

Caravella’s focus is currently in Las Vegas but there are five other surgeons from LVSA who make regular rounds in Pahrump – and not just for surgery. These doctors take the time to meet with their patients prior to procedures, discuss options and handle follow-up care afterward.

Included in the Pahrump team are Dr. Jordan Shively, Dr. Roy Christian Gan, Dr. Hassan Hashmi, Dr. Angel Rivera Aponte and Dr. Alex Lall.

Shively is trained in a wide array of surgeries, including advanced laparoscopic and endoscopic procedures, while Gan and Aponte both specialize in minimally-invasive bariatric and general surgery. Hashmi is distinguished as a general and colorectal surgeon and Lall’s focus is on vascular surgery.

Casalme said the team from LVSA is usually out in Pahrump four days per week. “Our surgeons see patients during the first half of the day, Monday through Thursday, and surgeries are typically performed at DVH in the afternoon,” she detailed. “Surgeries that can be performed at DVH include: endoscopy; colonoscopy; lipoma (lumps and bumps); hemorrhoid; chemo port placements; AV fistula; and vein mapping.”

She noted that LVSA is a full-service surgical group with multiple specialties, not just those offered at DVH. In the event that a patient forms a relationship with one of the surgeons who serve Pahrump and then needs a procedure not offered locally, other surgeries can be performed in Las Vegas.

Residents of the valley, Amargosa, Beatty and even Tonopah who are in need of the aforementioned surgeries and would prefer to have them performed in Pahrump are encouraged to request a referral to LVSA, which accepts all major health insurances.

Desert View Hospital is located at 360 S. Lola Lane.

For more information visit DesertViewHospital.com or LVSurgical.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

