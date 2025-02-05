61°F
Local woman wins huge prize at the Pahrump Nugget

Pahrump Nugget Hotel and Casino Flanked at left by Pahrump Nugget General Manager Eliot Ripoll and Saitta Trudeau’s Jesse Quiroz on right, local resident Kimberly W. took home a 2025 Jeep Compass during a special drawing on Friday evening, Jan. 31. Additional drawings are scheduled for the final Fridays this month and in March.
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
February 5, 2025 - 4:35 am
 

A Pahrump woman is rejoicing after winning a huge prize at the Pahrump Nugget on Friday evening.

For the first time ever, the resort made history with the first of three vehicle giveaways in three consecutive months throughout January, February and March, courtesy of the casino’s True Rewards players program.

As such, lucky local resident Kimberly W. reaped the windfall.

Each participating month, True Rewards members received one entry for every 500 base points earned gaming on the casino floor.

Drawings will take place on the last Friday of each month at 8:30 p.m. The second and third drawings are scheduled to take place on Friday, Feb. 28, and Friday, March 28.

Entries will restart after each drawing, where players have a fresh chance to win a 2025 Jeep Compass provided by Pahrump’s Saitta Trudeau Jeep Chrysler Dodge.

Additional events including Valentine’s Day lunch and dinner specials this month at the Golden Gaming properties in town.

Points can be earned by playing slots, video poker, table games and more.

The more points earned, the better the odds of winning and driving away in style.

Additionally, players earn three points for every $2 buy-in played during bingo and 15 points for every dollar spent dining at Stockman’s Steakhouse or Golden Harvest Café.

The Pahrump Nugget is located at 681 Hwy. 160.

For additional information about resort specials and events, call (775) 751-6500.

