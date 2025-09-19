Lombardo speaks in Tonopah and Goldfield during reelection campaign

Some of the governor’s first stops during his reelection campaign were in rural Nevada towns.

The Nevada governor’s reelection campaign is officially underway with stops in three rural Silver State communities on Tuesday, Sept. 16.

Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo first stopped in Goldfield on Tuesday at 9 a.m. to speak with a crowd of about 30 people, outside of the Esmeralda County Courthouse. Before speaking, the governor greeted those in attendance and shook hands with everyone.

“We’re going to be midterm this election. There’s no president on the ballot,” Lombardo told the Goldfield audience. “And when the president’s not on the ballot, people tend to stay home and don’t get out and vote.”

At the Goldfield event, the governor spoke about rural Nevada county voter turnout and its important role in his efforts to be reelected.

Gov. Lombardo’s next stop was at El Marques Mexican Restaurant in Tonopah at 11:30 a.m. A large crowd of approximately 65 people was at this event to meet the governor and hear his plans for reelection.

“I’m making it a matter of practice on an annual basis to make a trip out into every community possible to ensure that I understand exactly the different aspects, the different geography, the different interests, and the different concerns of each and every county within the state of Nevada. So that’s why we’re here today,” Lombardo told the Tonopah crowd.

At the Tonopah stop, the governor discussed many topics, including the economy, health care, education, affordable housing, and infrastructure.

“I’m a big supporter of Gov. Lombardo and his policies,” said Tonopah resident Joni Eastley. “We appreciate the fact that he would come to the Nevada frontier and visit with constituents here.”

Lombardo officially announced his run for governor again on Monday, Sept. 15, during an evening event at his alma mater, Rancho High School in North Las Vegas. Earlier on Monday, at a morning meet-and-greet event, the governor spoke in Pahrump and shared the news of his reelection early for those in attendance.

“We had a good turnout last night at Rancho High School with the official announcement,” Lombardo told the Pahrump Valley Times after the Tonopah event concluded. “A lot of people attended, a lot of support, a lot of positive action. Quite often in politics it’s a lot of negativity but we’re moving forward with positivity.”

Lombardo previously served as the Clark County sheriff. He was elected as the 31st governor of Nevada in 2022 after his win against incumbent Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Later Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Lombardo also stopped in Walker Lake at the Bighorn Crossing restaurant near Hawthorne for another meet-and-greet event.

Lombardo's Major Campaign Announcement

Those who attended the events in Goldfield and Tonopah were the first to hear of the Lombardo's plans to keep transgender women out of women's sports.

"I'm going to do another ballot initiative this coming cycle on men in women's sports," Lombardo said at the Goldfield event. "I'm going to raise the money to put a fight on that and change the constitution on how we address that particular issue."

Lombardo's team confirmed with The Pahrump Valley Times that this is was first time he has shared that stance of his campaign publicly.