58°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Lord’s Treasures offers heavenly bargains

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
March 23, 2021 - 6:03 pm
 
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Jennifer Richardson oversees the 'Clothing Barn' at the site ...
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Jennifer Richardson oversees the 'Clothing Barn' at the site of the Pahrump Valley United Methodist Church, where shoppers can purchase a wide variety of new and used clothing items for men, women and children for just $3 a bag.
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Figurines, ceramic and porcelain plates, along with thousand ...
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Figurines, ceramic and porcelain plates, along with thousands of different household items, are all under the same roof at the Lord's Treasures thrift store directly behind Pahrump Valley United Methodist Church, located at 1300 West Highway 372. The business serves as a fundraising source for the church's food pantry.
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Thousands of houseware items, tools, crafts, toys, automotiv ...
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Thousands of houseware items, tools, crafts, toys, automotive, vacuums, jewelry, and much more can be purchased at bargain-basement prices at Lord's Treasures thrift store.
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Thousands of houseware items, tools, crafts, toys, automotiv ...
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Thousands of houseware items, tools, crafts, toys, automotive, vacuums, jewelry, and much more can be purchased at bargain-basement prices at Lord's Treasures thrift store.

Located at 1300 West Highway 372, Lord’s Treasures is a ministry of the Pahrump Valley United Methodist Church, which offers a variety of household items, including furniture, large and small appliances, clothing and much more, according to volunteer Alma Krikelas, who said the sales of the items fund the church’s food pantry.

“We have anything and everything here,” she said. “We have jewelry, antiquities and all kinds of material for making quilts. We opened our doors many years ago, and it was first founded by some of the elderly gentlemen, but we’ve added on to it and made it bigger. We also have our Clothing Barn, where people can get all styles of clothing for men, women and children for just $3 a bag.”

Family affair

“My daughter, Laurie Wilson, is our co-chair, and she has been with the church for nine years,” Krikelas said. “She took over this building about four years ago and we have pretty much everything from A-to-Z, so if you want something, chances are, you will find it here somewhere because we have people who donate the items. We have people that move out of their homes and their children and family live too far away. They can’t ship it, so they just donate it to the church.”

No junk please

Krikelas also said there are some items that the ministry does not accept.

“We have to haul it to the dump if it’s junk, so everything that we have donated to us is in very, very good condition,” she noted. “We only want slightly used and undamaged things. Like I said, we have houseware items, tools, crafts, toys, automotive, vacuums, jewelry, and so much more. We just sold a beautiful bedroom set. Things come in and they go out just as fast.”

Help wanted

The need for volunteers was also a topic of discussion Krikelas spoke of.

“We’ve had some people who just recently came in to volunteer,” she said. “They just came in to shop, and they asked if we needed any help, so if anyone wants to volunteer, they can just come in.”

Due to restrictions related to the COVID-19 outbreak, Lord’s Treasure has adjusted its hours of operation.

“On Fridays, we can now have anybody come in, because all of us here have had our shots, and we do wear masks,” she said. “On Tuesdays and Thursdays, a limited number of people can come in and shop, and on Fridays we are open for shopping. We are here from 9 a.m. until 1:30 or 2 p.m.”

For additional information or to schedule a donation pickup, call 775-764-9866, or check out their Lord’s Treasure Facebook page.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Wells Fargo Sean Hulsey
Thinking about buying a house in Pahrump?
By Sean Hulsey Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Most everyone has heard the advice to start saving for retirement as soon as that very first paycheck. But what about for buying a house in Pahrump?

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Flag pictured being flown at half-staff at Ian Deutch Memori ...
Flags ordered to half-staff to honor Boulder shooting victims
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor and remembrance of the victims of the shooting in Boulder, Colorado on Tuesday. The Governor’s executive order aligns with a Presidential Proclamation issued by President Joe Biden to lower United States flags until sunset on March 27.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times National Honor Society Adviser Tricia Martin said last year' ...
Trojan Park receives ‘spring cleaning’
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Members of Pahrump Valley High School’s National Honor Society, (NHS), took on a big job on Sunday March 14th as they gathered at Trojan Park to pull, pluck, and remove weeds, trash and assorted debris at the Wilson Road location, just behind Starbucks.

Signs indicate where to go to get a COVID-19 vaccine with a full parking lot in the background ...
Nevada on track to reach ‘herd immunity,’ official says
By Mary Hynes Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada may be on track to achieve “herd immunity” to COVID-19 despite the growing presence of more infectious variants in the state, a top public health official said Monday.

Assemblyman David Orentlicher, D-Las Vegas, is the sponsor of Assembly Bill 345, which would al ...
91 new bills introduced in legislature. Here are some you should know about
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Pahrump Valley Times and Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Proposals that could allow for a safe injection site pilot program and significantly alter medical pricing in Nevada were introduced Monday among 91 new bills.

The locker room for the Las Vegas Raiders features a large logo and plenty of room to move for ...
$100,000 in Raiders sponsorship contest
Staff Report

America First Credit Union and the Las Vegas Raiders have partnered to bring one small business a large amount of exposure.

Elizabeth Brumley/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times In this Aug. 6, 2020, file photo, Nevada ...
Nevada AG: $45 million settlement in opioids lawsuit
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford announced a settlement with a major consulting firm over its role in the state’s opioid epidemic.