Lord’s Treasures offers heavenly bargains

Located at 1300 West Highway 372, Lord’s Treasures is a ministry of the Pahrump Valley United Methodist Church, which offers a variety of household items, including furniture, large and small appliances, clothing and much more, according to volunteer Alma Krikelas, who said the sales of the items fund the church’s food pantry.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Jennifer Richardson oversees the 'Clothing Barn' at the site of the Pahrump Valley United Methodist Church, where shoppers can purchase a wide variety of new and used clothing items for men, women and children for just $3 a bag.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Figurines, ceramic and porcelain plates, along with thousands of different household items, are all under the same roof at the Lord's Treasures thrift store directly behind Pahrump Valley United Methodist Church, located at 1300 West Highway 372. The business serves as a fundraising source for the church's food pantry.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Thousands of houseware items, tools, crafts, toys, automotive, vacuums, jewelry, and much more can be purchased at bargain-basement prices at Lord's Treasures thrift store.

“We have anything and everything here,” she said. “We have jewelry, antiquities and all kinds of material for making quilts. We opened our doors many years ago, and it was first founded by some of the elderly gentlemen, but we’ve added on to it and made it bigger. We also have our Clothing Barn, where people can get all styles of clothing for men, women and children for just $3 a bag.”

Family affair

“My daughter, Laurie Wilson, is our co-chair, and she has been with the church for nine years,” Krikelas said. “She took over this building about four years ago and we have pretty much everything from A-to-Z, so if you want something, chances are, you will find it here somewhere because we have people who donate the items. We have people that move out of their homes and their children and family live too far away. They can’t ship it, so they just donate it to the church.”

No junk please

Krikelas also said there are some items that the ministry does not accept.

“We have to haul it to the dump if it’s junk, so everything that we have donated to us is in very, very good condition,” she noted. “We only want slightly used and undamaged things. Like I said, we have houseware items, tools, crafts, toys, automotive, vacuums, jewelry, and so much more. We just sold a beautiful bedroom set. Things come in and they go out just as fast.”

Help wanted

The need for volunteers was also a topic of discussion Krikelas spoke of.

“We’ve had some people who just recently came in to volunteer,” she said. “They just came in to shop, and they asked if we needed any help, so if anyone wants to volunteer, they can just come in.”

Due to restrictions related to the COVID-19 outbreak, Lord’s Treasure has adjusted its hours of operation.

“On Fridays, we can now have anybody come in, because all of us here have had our shots, and we do wear masks,” she said. “On Tuesdays and Thursdays, a limited number of people can come in and shop, and on Fridays we are open for shopping. We are here from 9 a.m. until 1:30 or 2 p.m.”

For additional information or to schedule a donation pickup, call 775-764-9866, or check out their Lord’s Treasure Facebook page.

