Man arrested after trespassing and continually resisting deputies

On Thursday, Oct. 30, at approximately 4:42 p.m., two Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a business for the report of a burglary in progress.

The reporting party was the property owner, who was out of town but told dispatch that his motion-activated security cameras alerted him to activity. The reporting party said that through the footage he could see an adult man jumping over the property’s fence.

The deputies searched the scene but were unable to locate a subject on the property. While canvassing the area, one of the deputies noticed a man walking on the street north of the property, matching the reporting party’s description of the suspect.

Upon the deputies making contact, the man claimed that his ATV had run out of gas, so he jumped over the locked fence to find help. While speaking to the man, the deputy noted clear signs of physical impairment consistent with being under the influence of a controlled substance, likely methamphetamine. The suspect’s speech was also incoherent and strange, referencing the devil and demons.

The man was detained for trespassing, and the deputy noticed two folding pocketknives clipped to his rear left pants pocket. The law enforcement officers tried to put the man in handcuffs, but he resisted by attempting to break free and thrashed at the deputies.

During the scuffle, the deputy noticed that the man had a large hunting knife protruding from his waistband. The suspect kept trying to reach for his waistband during the incident. The man refused to comply with police orders, continually reached for his waistband and persistently tried to escape.

After the man was finally handcuffed, a glass smoking pipe used to ingest methamphetamine with burnt residue was found in his pocket.

According to a Declaration of Probable Cause, the suspect was charged with one count of trespassing, one count of drug paraphernalia possession, and one count of resisting a public officer with a deadly weapon (not a firearm) for trying to reach for the multiple knives on him.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com