Man displaying suspicious behavior faces drug charge

Multiple calls from residents alert deputy to man moving erratically in and out of the roadway.

After receiving multiple calls from residents, a Pahrump man is facing charges following his Feb. 17 arrest.

As stated in a sheriff’s office arrest report, the incident occurred at the intersection of Prairie Avenue and Elderberry Street.

Deputy Issac Champlin arrived at the location where he observed the suspect, identified by his United States Permanent Resident Card, as German Emmanuel Rodriguez-Cortez who was reportedly holding a large metal street sign at the time.

“German was moving erratically in and out of the roadway,” Champlin’s report stated. “I activated the lights of my clearly marked patrol vehicle and started giving commands to drop the sign and come towards my vehicle.”

The report went on to state that Rodriguez eventually obeyed Champlin’s commands but it took several moments to walk approximately 5-to-7 feet towards the front of the patrol vehicle where he eventually placed both of his hands upon.

“While German was standing in front of my patrol vehicle I observed him to have involuntary movements of his head, arms, hands and legs. German was also grinding and clenching his jaw throughout our entire interaction.”

Following further investigation, Rodriguez-Cortez was arrested and transported to the Nye County Detention Center for alleged possession of a controlled substance.

Bail was set at $3,000.