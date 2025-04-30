80°F
Man scuffles with deputies at local business

Photo courtesy of NCSO
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
April 30, 2025 - 5:24 am
 

A Pahrump man is facing trespassing and resisting charges following an altercation at a local business.

As stated in a sheriff’s office arrest report, Deputy Deon Ford responded to the Circle K store at 40 East Basin Avenue for a welfare check after the store clerk reported that a male, identified as Guillermo Ramirez, was exhibiting erratic behavior, speaking incoherently, and wandering aimlessly around the business.

Asked to leave property

The clerk, according to the report, expressed the belief that Ramirez was under the influence of a controlled substance.

“Upon my arrival, I made contact with Ramirez, who was indeed demonstrating signs consistent with being under the influence, including slurred speech and erratic movements,” Ford’s report stated. “I informed him that the Circle K clerk had requested that he leave the premises.”

Not going quietly

Despite being read a trespass warning and instructed to vacate the area, the report noted that Ramirez refused to comply.

“As my efforts to obtain Ramirez’s cooperation were unsuccessful, Deputy Sedrick Sweet and Sgt. Gregory Curtin proceeded with detaining him in hand restraints while I issued Ramirez a trespass citation,” according to the report. “During this process, Ramirez became combative and resisted detainment by flailing his arms and kicking his legs. Following the brief physical altercation, Ramirez was successfully placed in handcuffs and taken into custody for alleged resisting arrest and trespassing.”

Previous law enforcement contact

A records check on Ramirez, the report stated, indicated that at the time, he was on an own-recognizance release from Pahrump Justice Court Department B with conditions that included attending all court dates, abstaining from illegal drugs and alcohol, refraining from applying for medical marijuana, avoiding adverse contact with law enforcement and checking in with court services, as well as being subject to search.

“Ramirez violated the conditions of avoiding adverse contact with law enforcement when he resisted arrest and refused to leave the premises after being duly warned to,” Ford noted in his report. “Ramirez not only violated the terms of his release but also committed the offenses, including trespassing and resisting a public officer.”

Based on the facts of the initial investigation, Ramirez was booked accordingly and transported to the Nye County Detention Center.

Bail was set at $2,000.

