Man taken to Pahrump hospital loses hand from fireworks injury

A man in Pahrump suffered a traumatic injury to his hand following a firework detonation over the July 4 holiday, according to reports from Pahrump Valley Fire & Rescue Chief Scott Lewis.

“It was a fireworks-related injury where a person lost a significant portion of his hand due to an explosion while mishandling fireworks,” Lewis told the Pahrump Valley Times. “We don’t know the location, but he showed up at Desert View Hospital.”

The man was non-English speaking, Lewis said, and wasn’t cooperative with first responders.

“I don’t know exactly how it happened, because he just wouldn’t tell us,” Lewis said.“That person was subsequently flown to UMC Trauma for treatment and most likely had the remainder of his hand amputated.”

Crews in Pahrump say they responded to numerous brush fires and motor vehicle accidents, both during and after public fireworks shows in town this holiday season.

