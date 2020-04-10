Man thankful for local food programs

Within the last few weeks, officials and volunteers at New Hope Fellowship’s Path of Hope Ministry began noticing an increase in local residents needing food items.

Mark Kunz and Darlene Mock were recently the first in line for the food distribution program at New Hope Fellowship's Path of Hope Ministry located at 781 West St.

The increase was directly related to the closure of local businesses due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak.

For many years, the ministry has provided food for individuals and families in need each Wednesday.

Longtime Pahrump residents Mark Kunz and Darlene Mock were recently the first in line for the food distribution program located at 781 West St.

“We got up at 5 a.m. this morning just to be here,” Kunz said. “It was worth it because we’re first in line. I come every week and we do the commodities program every month because it’s the only thing that helps our family out. They are working and we’ve got free time.”

Additionally, Kunz said if it were not for local food distribution programs, his family would be hard-pressed to eat each day.

“If it wasn’t for these people and other agencies, we wouldn’t eat,” he said. “We have 12 family members living with us right now and that’s a result of this whole virus thing. Our daughter worked in California and she just got laid off. She’s coming home with her boys until everything blows over.”

Kunz also said his son, who lived in Las Vegas, also lost his job due to the epidemic.

“He decided to move back home with us because he just couldn’t make it in Vegas,” Kunz said. “Right now, it’s one big happy family. Between this church and the Joy Divine Community Church and the commodities program, those are the only things that keeps us going and that includes the Salvation Army. If not for the grace of God, none of us would be surviving at this point.”

