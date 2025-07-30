Man wrecks on dirt bike in desert

Sheriff Joe McGill speaks more about the news of Nye County not continuing its contract with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

On Saturday morning, July 19, around 9:30 a.m., a man riding a dirt bike in the desert drove over some ‘poof’ dirt and crashed near Comstock Circle West.

Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill confirms it was a single-vehicle incident and the deputy on scene believed the driver was under the influence, due to the man slurring his words, having an unsteady gait and having to hold on to a fence for balance, according to the declaration for probable cause and detention.

The motorcyclist was flown to University Medical Center in Las Vegas by Mercy Air for injuries, including a broken rib and collarbone.

A state trooper was sent to University Medical Center in Las Vegas to obtain a blood draw. Authorities then filed a charge for driving under the influence.

Response to report of shots fired

On Sunday, July 20 at 7 p.m., a caller reported there were gunshots fired into a residence on Jeremy Street. When police responded, there was no evidence of gunshots being fired but found one male and one female with injuries.

The male had minor injuries and was transported to Desert View Hospital. The female was transported by Mercy Air to University Medical Center in Vegas for head injuries.

After the male’s head injuries were treated, he was returned to police custody and booked on charges of battery with substantial harm and child abuse. The female is also being charged for child abuse.

The next day on the 21st, in the afternoon, the male was released from jail with a court order to not be within 100 yards of the residence.

Shortly after, neighbors called authorities, saying the male was back at the home. Police arrived on scene and the man was booked for OR revocation.

ICE agreement

Sheriff McGill elaborated on the recent news that Nye County is not continuing its agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement to house ICE prisoners at the Nye County Detention Center in Pahrump.

“This is not that we are not cooperating with ICE,” explained Sheriff McGill. “The issue is: we had no ICE-contracted medical provider at our jail. So that was the only thing that fell apart that came to an end.”

Sheriff McGill further emphasized that even though this specific contract with ICE fell through, police will still work with them.

“So, if ICE comes out here to do a sweep or to pick somebody up, or if we come across an individual with an ICE warrant, we’re 100% going to take action just like ever,” said Sheriff McGill.

