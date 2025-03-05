Meadows Bank appoints new executive vice president, branch administrator

Prior to joining Meadows Bank in November 2024, Wright served as chief operating officer and ISO at Canyon Community Bank.

Meadows Bank Karla Wright brings two decades of banking leadership experience to Meadows Bank.

Meadows Bank announces the addition of a newly appointed executive vice president and branch administrator, Karla Wright.

“Karla’s extensive background in banking operations and approach to building strong client relationships make her an invaluable addition to our executive team,” said Chris Swendseid, president and chief executive officer at Meadows Bank.

Swendseid also noted that Wright’s leadership and innovative thinking will further strengthen the bank’s position, to help the institution better serve our communities and unlock new opportunities for sustainable growth.

With more than 20 years of banking leadership experience, Wright will direct branch operations and drive operations across all customer touchpoints, as stated in a bank news release.

“Meadows Bank was founded in 2008 in Las Vegas by several prominent Southern Nevada residents,” the release stated in part. “They wanted to provide a full suite of lending and deposit products and services for the business community and citizens of the area, while also providing meaningful support to the community.”

Prior to joining Meadows Bank in November 2024, Wright served as chief operating officer and ISO at Canyon Community Bank.

She has also held leadership roles at Arizona Federal Credit Union and Pinnacle Bank, as well as Wells Fargo Bank.

Additionally, Wright also served as senior vice president at Nevada Commerce Bank and Silver State Bank.

Late last year, the bank was named the No. 1 SBA 504 Lender in Nevada and No. 2 in Utah for fiscal year 2024.

Over the years the bank has grown to $1.3 billion in assets, with branches in Las Vegas, Henderson, Pahrump, Reno, and Phoenix.

For more information on Meadows Bank and its products and services, visit their website at meadowsbank.bank.