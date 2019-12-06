Meadows Bank net income up 21%

Meadows Bank, headquartered in Las Vegas and operating a branch in Pahrump, announced that it posted net income after tax of $13,739,900 in the first nine months of 2019.

Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo Meadows Bank was founded in 2008 in Las Vegas and currently has branches in Las Vegas, Henderson, Reno, Pahrump and Phoenix.

Meadows Bank, headquartered in Las Vegas and operating a branch in Pahrump, announced that it posted net income after tax of $13,739,900 in the first nine months of 2019.

That was 21% higher than the $11,368,000 it earned during the same period in 2018.

As of Sept. 30, the bank had total loans of $817.8 million which represented a 12% growth or $85.2 million over loans outstanding at Sept. 30, 2018.

Meanwhile, total deposits grew by $62.6 million from Sept. 30, 2018 to $823.1 million at Sept. 30, 2019. As of Sept. 30, 2019, total assets grew to $950.6 million and total equity capital grew to $113.2 million.

Details were released in a Nov. 7 news release.

Meadows Bank was founded in 2008 in Las Vegas and currently has branches in Las Vegas, Henderson, Reno, Pahrump and Phoenix.