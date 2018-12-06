Medicare open enrollment closing soon

Humana is expanding its telemedicine offerings for many of its group of insured for 2019.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Dixon Keller, Humana's Nevada sales director, stands at the Humana neighborhood location on Dec. 5., 2018. Keller spoke about Medicare open enrollment and the increase of use of telemedicine within the Humana organization and in rural Nevada.

Thinkstock Medicare open enrollment is open through Dec. 7 for plans that begin in 2019.

A news release from the company stated that Humana is set to include virtual access to behavioral health services in Clark and Nye counties, and Washoe County in Northern Nevada, in some of its Medicare Advantage PPO plans in 2019. Open enrollment for Medicare beneficiaries ends on Dec. 7 (Friday).

Humana has expanded for medical and behavioral health telemedicine services,” and it’s so important, especially in rural areas where access to physicians may be harder, Telemed services actually allow folks to call in, and you can either use your computer like Skype, you can use your iPad, you can use your phone, said Dixon Keller, Humana’s Nevada sales director. “You can call audio or you can do video chat and talk to a physician who can diagnose you and even write prescriptions online in the comfort of you living room.”

Humana launched its the physical health virtual visit in 2016 with the 2019 plans adding the new behavioral health service, according to a news release from Humana.

Humana has partnered with MDLive, a telemedicine services and software provider, to bring the new behavioral health services to its Medicare Advantage insured. Those covered under one of Humana’s plans can access clinicians through a personal computer, telephone of mobile device and get assistance a variety of non-emergency mental and behavioral conditions, such as addiction, anxiety and others.

Check Humana.com/Medicare for more information or call 775-910-6010.

Other Medicare Advantage plans are also available in the Nye County area, including Hometown Health’s Senior Care Plus plan. More information on that plan can be found at SeniorCarePlus.com or by calling 775-982-3112.

For UnitedHealthcare’s options, call 702-838-8271 or visit UGCMedicarePlans.com

Contact reporter Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com