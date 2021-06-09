72°F
News

Meet the Nevada Air National Guard’s 1st female flight instructor pilot

By Alexis Ford Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
June 9, 2021 - 12:26 am
 
Maj. Sarah Spy, C-130 Hercules pilot for the 152nd Operations Group at the Nevada Air National Guard, poses for a portrait at the Signature Flight Support at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Maj. Sarah Spy is Nevada Air National Guard's first female flight instructor. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Maj. Sarah Spy, C-130 Hercules pilot for the 152nd Operations Group at the Nevada Air National Guard, poses for a portrait at the Signature Flight Support at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Maj. Sarah Spy is Nevada Air National Guard's first female flight instructor. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Maj. Sarah Spy, C-130 Hercules pilot for the 152nd Operations Group at the Nevada Air National Guard, poses for a portrait at the Signature Flight Support at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Maj. Sarah Spy is Nevada Air National Guard's first female flight instructor. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Maj. Sarah Spy, C-130 Hercules pilot for the 152nd Operations Group at the Nevada Air National Guard, poses for a portrait at the Signature Flight Support at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Maj. Sarah Spy is Nevada Air National Guard's first female flight instructor. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Maj. Sarah Spy, C-130 Hercules pilot for the 152nd Operations Group at the Nevada Air National Guard, poses for a portrait at the Signature Flight Support at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Maj. Sarah Spy is Nevada Air National Guard's first female flight instructor. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Maj. Sarah Spy has wanted to be a pilot since she was a little girl. Now, at 37, she has become the first female flight instructor pilot for the Nevada Air National Guard.

“It’s pretty exciting,” Spy said. “It’s kind of mind-blowing that there’s still firsts to be had in women in aviation, but I got one.”

Spy said she remembers as a child being glued to the window of a plane as it took off, and that exhilaration has never worn off. And growing up with a mother who excelled in a male-dominated field — she worked in train maintenance — Spy said she never doubted her ability to fly planes.

She said that women have been allowed to fly in combat missions in the armed forces only since the 1990s, so she’s used to being surrounded by mostly men in the Air Force. But whenever she attends the Women in Aviation International Conference, it’s a bit of a shock.

“They actually have a flight suit social one night, so there’s a whole room of just female flyers in their flight suits,” Spy said. “You’re just like, ‘Man, is this how the guys feel, with everyone around?’ It’s a very interesting feeling.”

Spy said it took years of training to qualify as an instructor. She has an undergraduate degree from Kent State University, has completed various pilot trainings and over 4,500 flight hours, served multiple deployments, and spent over 750 hours as a co-pilot before upgrading to aircraft commander and now instructor pilot.

“Actually I was selected a few years ago, just timing didn’t quite work out for me to go to school, but it finally worked out,” Spy said, adding that she just finished instructor pilot school in May. “COVID was good for one thing: It gave me time to do that.”

Col. Derek Gardner said he has worked with Spy since she came to the Nevada Air National Guard from Ohio in 2009. The pair became quick friends and deployed to the Middle East together a couple of times.

Though Spy referred to Gardner as a mentor, he said he hates the term because he doesn’t want people to think he’s better than her.

“Sarah has always been super interested in improving herself, and she’s never wanted to do just the bare minimum,” Gardner said. “She’s always been driven and motivated to learn and broaden her skills.”

Gardner said Spy has long planned for her future and paid attention to minor details, both in flight and in administrative areas. But he said “the rubber hit the road” in 2019 when she was hired as a pilot for Delta Air Lines.

“The temptation is always to pull back from the Guard and have the airline be your primary focus,” Gardner said. “But she did not let up on either side. She kept up with her own stuff, and she kept up on the Guard side as well and continued to push forward as much as she could to progress in the Guard.”

Spy said she wants people with aspirations of flying to know that it’s possible, no matter your background.

“I grew up not exactly well off, so it was a little bit of a difficult journey to make it through where I was, so I just wouldn’t want anyone to give up because I’ve heard so many times, ‘I was wanting to be a pilot, but I couldn’t do this, I had this issue, I can’t afford that,’” Spy said. “I just try not to let people let those blocks get in the way so someday they’re not saying, ‘I wanted to be a pilot, but …’”

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

THE LATEST
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Everett Staley has spent the last two year ...
Ocean vessel takes shape in Beatty
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

“A tall ship and a star to steer her by,” wrote the poet John Masefield, but it also helps if there’s a bit of water available, so an ocean-going vessel is the last thing you’d expect to see in Beatty, Nevada.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The chili cook-off is a popular part of Be ...
Beatty Days is a go
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A long awaited decision has been made. The Beatty Chamber of Commerce has given the green light to the town’s biggest annual event after its Covid-19 hiatus last year. Beatty Days is once again set for the last weekend in October.

Getty Images Chris Hernandez, co-chair of the Nevada Green Team employee environmental group fo ...
Eco-smart money saving tips for National Garden Week
By Chris Hernandez Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

It might be a little hot already in Pahrump, but happy National Garden Week. If you are planning to use your green thumb this week, I have a couple of tips for you to save some money and help our environment in Pahrump at the same time.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Beatty Volunteer Department responded ...
Brush fire sparks up in Beatty
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A quick response by the Beatty Volunteer Fire Department extinguished a grass and brush fire in the yard of the residence formerly belonging to the late Shirley Harlan Sunday evening, June 6. The spring-fed oasis property is located on Pioneer Road, approximately eight miles from Beatty.

 
Mother of child found dead near Las Vegas arrested
By Katelyn Newberg Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The mother of a 7-year-old boy whose body was found in Mountain Springs has been arrested in Denver, Las Vegas police said.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Health and Human Services Director/Public Guardia ...
Annual social services fair returns to Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

It’s a one-stop shop for area residents seeking to learn more about the myriad of services available, as the 6th annual Social Services Fair returns on Thursday, June 10.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pictured third from left, Larry McKay is joined by fellow m ...
GoFundMe set up for motorcyclist killed in Nye
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A GoFundMe account has been established to aid with the final expenses related to the death of a man killed in a motorcycle accident in Pahrump.

Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a ceremony for four bill signings at Fay Herron Elementary Sch ...
Cannabis lounges legalized: What comes next?
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Some four years after Nevada saw its first legal marijuana sales, locals and tourists alike will soon be able to consume it in legal cannabis lounges.

Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal Visitors take photos at the Red Rock Canyon National C ...
Fees waived on Saturday at Red Rock for National Get Outdoors Day
Staff Report

The Bureau of Land Management is waiving amenity-related fees at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Saturday in recognition of National Get Outdoors Day. According to the BLM, some fees, such as group day use, will still be in effect.