Miss Pahrump Pageant returns to community

On June 23, the Miss Pahrump Pageant returns to the Saddle West Showroom beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Miss Pahrump 2017 contestants (L-R) Krystyn Peugh, Jenna Sova, Angel Gibson, JennaBroderick, Jenna Hiil and Shelby Ledford.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Romilyn Carreon, 16, plans to become a realtor later in life. The Pahrump Valley High School junior’s hobbies are reading, gymnastics and playing the piano. Her favorite activities include tumbling, track and participating on the student council. Her community platform is offering animals a second chance. Carreon's guardians are Levi and Lisa Gregory Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Romilyn Carreon, 16, plans to become a realtor later in life. The Pahrump Valley High School junior’s hobbies are reading, gymnastics and playing the piano. Her favorite activities include tumbling, track and participating on the student council. Her community platform is "Offering animals a second chance." Carreon's guardians are Levi and Lisa Gregory

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Emily McFarland, 16, is looking to become an actor or makeup artist in the future. The Pahrump Valley High School Senior’s hobbies include toy collecting and makeup. Among her favorite activities are acting and modeling. Her community platform is Body positivity. McFarland’s parents are George and Kristine McFarland.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Kyrstyn Peugh, 17, has plans to become an elementary school teacher later in life. The Pahrump Valley High School senior favorite activities include participating in PV Rough Riders, dancing and barrel racing, while her hobbies include reading, riding horses and spending time with her family. Peugh’s "Community platform is early intervention through literacy." Her parents are Alisa Shoults and Lloyd Peugh.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times MaKell Sharp, 14, is a Freshman at Pahrump Valley High School. The future actors favorite activities are, volleyball, participating on the high school dance team and being involved in 4-H. Sharp’s hobbies include dancing, volleyball, swimming and playing the piano. Her community platform is "Connecting generations through music." Sharp’s parents are Aaron and Bonnie Sharp.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Jenna Hill, 16, is a Junior at Pahrump Valley High School. She plans to become a psychiatrist in the future. Her favorite activity is simply watching movies with friends, while her hobbies include, playing video games, reading and drawing. Hill’s community platform is Diabetes awareness. Her parents are John and Heidi Hill.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Emilie Casados, 16, is a senior at Pahrump Valley High School. Casados plans to become an emergency trauma surgeon. While basketball is her favorite activity, her hobbies include football, ceramics and singing. Casados’ community platform is "Embracing self love." Her parents are James Casados and Michell Ledford.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Olivia Sharp, 15, is a junior at Pahrump Valley High School with plans to become a nurse anesthetist. Sharp’s favorite activities include volleyball and being a member of the Cactus Club. Her hobbies are playing the piano, volleyball, hiking and swimming. Sharp’s community platform is Suicide prevention. Her parents are Aaron and Bonnie Sharp.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Alexa Toomer, 14, wants to teach kindergarten later in life. The Pahrump Valley High School freshman’s activities include participating in the PVHS dance team and her church youth group, while her hobbies are volleyball and dancing. Toomer’s community platform is "Finding joy in reading." Her parents are John and Susan Toomer.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Taylor Tillery, 14, is looking to become an Air Force jet pilot a few years from now. Her favorite activities are participating with the PV Rough Riders, playing basketball and volleyball, while her hobbies include horseback riding and hunting. Tillery’s community platform is “Never let a stumble in the road, be the end of your journey.” Her parents are Brian and Marcie Tillery.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times McKenna Abbiss, 15, is a sophomore at Pahrump Valley High School. The future chef or artist chooses badminton and participating in the school’s Key Club and youth church group. Her hobbies include drawing playing the piano, painting and reading. Abbiss’ community platform is “Art in the community.” her parents are Mike and Cambria Abbiss.

On June 23, the Miss Pahrump Pageant returns to the Saddle West Showroom beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The annual event, sponsored by Pahrump’s Saitta Trudeau Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, has been a popular fixture in the community for more than 40 years, where one of 10 contestants will be crowned when all is said and done.

General admission tickets for the program cost $10, or $15 for VIP access.

They can be purchased from any contestant or by contacting the pageant via MissPahrumpPageant@gmail.com

More also is available on a Facebook page, The Miss Pahrump Pageant.

In 2017, Pahrump Valley High School junior Shelby Ledford, 16, took home the top honor June 10 at the Saddle West Showroom.

The 2017 event marked the 41st year of the Miss Pahrump Pageant.