Miss Pahrump Pageant returns to community

On June 23, the Miss Pahrump Pageant returns to the Saddle West Showroom beginning at 6:30 p.m.
The annual event, sponsored by Pahrump’s Saitta Trudeau Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, has been a popular fixture in the community for more than 40 years, where one of 10 contestants will be crowned when all is said and done.
General admission tickets for the program cost $10, or $15 for VIP access.
They can be purchased from any contestant or by contacting the pageant via MissPahrumpPageant@gmail.com
More also is available on a Facebook page, The Miss Pahrump Pageant.
In 2017, Pahrump Valley High School junior Shelby Ledford, 16, took home the top honor June 10 at the Saddle West Showroom.
The 2017 event marked the 41st year of the Miss Pahrump Pageant.