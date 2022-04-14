56°F
Missouri librarian offered director post at Pahrump library

By Bill Newyear Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
April 14, 2022 - 11:38 am
 
(Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times) The Pahrump Community Library board on Monday interviewed and voted to offer a contract to Vanja Anderson to serve as its new librarian. Anderson is currently the library director of the Cahokia Public Library in St. Louis, Missouri. The Pahrump librarian position has been unfilled since July 2021.

After 10 months, the Pahrump Community Library may have a new head librarian. On Monday, the library board interviewed and voted to offer a contract to Vanja Anderson, currently the library director of the Cahokia Public Library in St. Louis, Missouri.

Trustees originally had two interviews set up, but one of the applicants failed to appear. The trustees were impressed with Anderson’s interview and said they especially liked the way she responded to their questions. Trustee Kameron Mitchell liked the fact that Anderson had assumed higher responsibilities during her career.

Anderson has a Masters of Library Science (MLS) from Florida State University and was a librarian at several universities in California before taking her role in Missouri.

The terms of the offered contract are an annual salary of $50,000 and up to $3,000 for relocation expenses. Her starting date would be any time between May 2 and May 9, 2022 with no fixed termination date.

The search for a new head librarian has been somewhat controversial. A small group of citizens have criticized the library loard for stalling in its efforts to find a new librarian to replace Susan Wonderly who retired last July. The position has gone unfilled since then, although an interim director was retained during that time.

This has resulted in some raucous library board meetings since then.

When asked if the selection of a head librarian would end the confrontational atmosphere of its meetings, chairman John Shewalter said, “I hope now that the community can come together over the library.”

