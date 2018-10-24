‘Monster Mash’ returning to Pahrump Senior Center

The Pahrump Senior Center is holding its annual Monster Mash party at its 1370 W. Basin Ave. location from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., on Saturday.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The 5th annual Pahrump Senior Center "Monster Mash" celebration returns on Saturday Oct. 27, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The popular event includes raffles, music and dancing, along with dinner and the ever-popular costume contest. The senior center is located at 1370 W. Basin Ave.

Site manager Anne Blankenship-Harris said the celebration includes music and dancing, along with dinner and the ever-popular costume contest with prizes.

“We are so very pleased to host our 5th annual Monster Mash on Saturday,” Harris said. “This is another one of our annual fundraising events that we have here at the senior center. The proceeds go to support what we offer to area seniors. Last year’s celebration went over very well and it’s really fun to see all of the seniors dress up in costumes for the contest.”

Tickets to the event are $15 per person, which includes appetizers, dinner and dessert.

A disc jockey will provide entertainment for the evening.

Dancing and libations are part of the affair, with prizes for the best costume, along with raffles for the 21-and-over popular event.

For additional information, call the senior center at 775-727-5008.

Tickets will also be available at the door.