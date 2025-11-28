More grant dollars sought to support fairgrounds development

The Pahrump Fairgrounds is a project decades in the making. Officials recently approved the submittal of a grant application that would cover the majority of the cost to construct a new pipeline between two water wells at the site, allowing for the development of much-needed sports fields and more. (Nye County)

Development of the Pahrump Fairgrounds is continuing apace and as officials eye the next major step forward, they are once again turning to a federal grant program for financial assistance with the build-out of the property.

The Pahrump Fairgrounds is a 427-acre parcel of land that was given to the town of Pahrump via a Congressional Land Patent in 1999 and while the specifics of the vision for the property have changed over the years, the main intent has not. The fairground is aimed at providing a centralized location for a wide array of community amenities, from much-needed sports fields and new, larger rodeo grounds to an Off-Highway Vehicle Park and more.

It took nearly 20 years for development at the site to begin to see momentum but since 2018, when a drainage study of the land was conducted, the project has been steadily tracking onward. With two water wells now in place, the next step is to add a water line to connect them and it appears likely that the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program will provide the bulk of the funding needed.

For the 2026 round of CDBG funding, there were several proposals put forward, including four applications from Nye County itself. James Swiggart of Round Mountain was requesting $111,000 for a golf course clubhouse and another $250,000 for a real estate development project. Joe Westerlund with the town of Tonopah was requesting $20,000 for an environmental review of the Tonopah Fairgrounds and Darrin Tuck with the town of Pahrump had put in an application for $550,000 for a Pahrump Fairgrounds utilities upgrade.

Two county-sponsored applications from other entities were also proffered, with one from Vladimir Radovic of Metoda LLC for $200,000 for the planning of a power line upgrade in Tonopah and a second from Beatrice Marquez of F.A.M. Healing Center for $355,000 for a rural wellness retreat in Pahrump.

Of these six applications, however, only one, that for the fairgrounds utilities upgrade, could move forward. Both Round Mountain applications were withdrawn by the applicant, the Tonopah fairgrounds environmental review and power line upgrade applications were denied by CDBG administrators and the healing center application was denied by the county commissioners, making the choice an easy one for commissioners that morning.

“It is my understanding that the purpose of this grant is to ensure that the two wells we have now can be hooked together, so we have water for pickleball courts, baseball courts, whatever kind of things we put out there for children to play on, so the grass can grow and everything is great out there,” commissioner John Koenig noted as the board took up the item at its Nov. 18 meeting.

With all in agreement and little discussion to be had, commissioner Debra Strickland made the motion to prioritize the fairgrounds utilities upgrade and move forward with the CDBG application, with a second from Koenig. The motion passed with all in favor.

“The proposed new 3,600 foot, eight-inch waterline will be the third phase of the water system at the Pahrump Fairgrounds,” the CDBG application details. “The pipeline will provide an inter-tie between the two wells and access for water service connections for various facilities at the fairgrounds. The pipeline will also ensure a more adequate water system for the fairgrounds. The project will include pipe and all appurtenances, trenching/grading and engineering/inspection.”

As to the overall development of the fairgrounds, the application explains, “The fairgrounds will consist of a 28,465-square-foot community center that will include basketball, racquetball and pickleball courts, a 40-acre OVH [off-highway vehicle] park that will include five tracks, a rodeo and agriculture event center, 12 baseball fields and eight soccer/football fields. We will be utilizing town funds as well as available ground funding sources to accomplish the various projects at the fairgrounds.”

The application will now go to the CDBG administrators for final awarding, which is typically announced in the summer.

CDBG funds allocated for fairgrounds development to date

The Community Development Block Grant program has played a large role in the development of the Pahrump Fairgrounds. The following details the amount of CDBG funding received each year since 2018 to support the project.

■ 2018 – Drainage study $124,000

■ 2019 – Detention basin $411,950

■ 2020 – Environmental assessment $50,000

■ 2020 – Water well $500,000

■ 2021 – Wastewater system $147,225

■ 2024 – Utilities $700,000