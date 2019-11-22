Motorcyclist killed in collision on state Route 163 near Laughlin

The motorcyclist crossed into oncoming traffic and hit another vehicle head-on, NHP said.

A motorcyclist was killed in a head-on collision on Nevada Highway 163 near Laughlin on Sunday evening, the Nevada Highway Patrol reported.

Trooper Travis Smaka said details were preliminary, as the Highway Patrol’s fatal team was en route as of 6 p.m., but impairment was not thought to have been an issue.

He said the motorcyclist crossed into oncoming traffic.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, but no other injuries were reported.

No other details were released Sunday night.