News

Motorcyclist killed in collision on state Route 163 near Laughlin

By Alexis Egeland Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
November 22, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

A motorcyclist was killed in a head-on collision on Nevada Highway 163 near Laughlin on Sunday evening, the Nevada Highway Patrol reported.

Trooper Travis Smaka said details were preliminary, as the Highway Patrol’s fatal team was en route as of 6 p.m., but impairment was not thought to have been an issue.

He said the motorcyclist crossed into oncoming traffic.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, but no other injuries were reported.

No other details were released Sunday night.

THE LATEST
 
Dog shot on highway near Nye County
By Rio Lacanlale Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The dog, now known as Dudley, was found bleeding from his mouth Sunday on U.S. Highway 95, northwest of Las Vegas, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The investigation is led by the Nye County Sheriff's Office.
Nye sheriff’s office deputy arrested
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A longtime Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputy is facing charges following his arrest on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times An unauthorized controlled burn was the cause of a structur ...
Emergency calls: Fire destroys Pahrump residence
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump residence was destroyed after an individual attempted to burn dry brush on Monday evening, Nov. 11.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, Nov. 20 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $9 million.

 
Winter offers preview near Pahrump
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Snow was falling in the Spring Mountains Wednesday morning, a part of the storm that brought rain to the Las Vegas Valley and Southern Nevada.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Mistletoe and Magic craft show took place at the Bob Ru ...
Pahrump sellers permit issue settled
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Local artists and craft vendors have been struggling in recent months over the interpretation of a Pahrump Town Ordinance that requires seller’s permits for certain situations but that struggle has reached a conclusion.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times The appeal filed by the Nevada State Engineer's Office over a ...
Nevada Supreme Court holds hearing on Pahrump water order appeal
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

A decision on water law and the extent of the Nevada State Engineer’s authority over domestic wells is one step closer to reality, with the Nevada Supreme Court recently holding a hearing to take oral arguments from both parties in the appeal lawsuit filed by the engineer’s office over water Order #1293(A).

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times In this file photo, community members are shown enjoying a h ...
Community Thanksgiving event sees some changes in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The New Holiday Task Force has officially replaced the old Holiday Task Force and has taken over its ever-popular community meals, including the Community Thanksgiving Dinner, which has now been renamed the Community Outreach Thanksgiving Dinner to more accurately reflect the true purpose behind the annual event.