Motorcyclists encouraged to prioritize safety in Death Valley

Kurt Moses/National Park Service These intense summer conditions in Death Valley are compounded by the protective gear motorcyclists must wear to stay safe in the event of an accident, making heat-related illnesses more likely.

DEATH VALLEY — Death Valley National Park cautions motorcycle riders to think twice before traveling by bike during the hottest months of the year.

In recognition of Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, national park officials are emphasizing the serious risks motorcyclists face during summer visits. “Motorcycle riders are injured or killed due to the extreme conditions every year in Death Valley. Your safety is our priority, and we want you to return home safely so you can ride for the long haul,” said Superintendent Mike Reynolds. “We encourage riders to visit between October and April, when temperatures are significantly cooler and safer for motorcycling.”

To learn more about heat safety, visit the Beat the Heat: Prevent Heat-Related Illnesses page at the U.S. National Park Service website at nps.gov/articles/heat-illness.htm

Summertime in Death Valley National Park brings extreme heat, and once the heat index exceeds 99°F, the ambient air no longer offers any cooling relief. These intense conditions are compounded by the protective gear motorcyclists must wear to stay safe in the event of an accident, making heat-related illnesses more likely.

For those who choose to visit Death Valley on motorcycle this summer, park officials offer the following safety tips:

■ Review active park alerts to learn about weather or closures

■ Map your route in advance as there is no cell phone signal in most of the park

■ Ride before 10 a.m. when temperatures are cooler

■ Take frequent breaks in air-conditioning or shaded areas

■ Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and replenishing salt intake

■ Slow down on curves

■ Ride in center of lane and single file to have more space to maneuver on roads with limited shoulders

For details on Death Valley National Park conditions, regulations, and safety guidelines, visit the NPS Motorcycle Safety page at nps.gov/deva/planyourvisit/safety.htm