83°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Mount Charleston wildfire reduced to 3,040 acres, Forest Service says

By Glen Puit and Marvin Clemons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
June 29, 2020 - 9:06 pm
 

The size of the wildfire on Mount Charleston was reduced to 3,040 acres on Monday afternoon “due to more accurate mapping,” according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Forest Service investigators previously called it a 5,000-acre wildfire, which started as a 10-acre brush fire near the Mahogany Grove Campground about 2:40 p.m. Sunday.

The Mahogany Fire “was likely human caused,” said Ray Johnson, a fire prevention officer with the U.S. Forest Service.

The blaze did not grow overnight but remained at zero percent containment, Johnson said Monday, adding that it “will not be contained today, and it may not be contained for a few days.”

However, there were positive developments with the weather. Strong winds the day before had fueled the blaze and hindered firefighters’ ability to combat it from the ground and prevented them from using aircraft.

Firefighters started their air assault on the blaze Monday morning with “crop duster-size” aircraft and later with larger air tankers, Johnson said.

He said he expects the percentage of containment to go up Monday night once crews come back down the mountain and update them.

“The weather conditions have been favorable for us today, as opposed to yesterday,” Johnson said, referencing little to no wind and low mountain temperatures. “We’re really optimistic today.”

Johnson said there were 40 to 50 mph gusts on Sunday. He said the overnight temperature dropped to 41 degrees, which helped reduce the “intensity of the fire.”

Winds at Mount Charleston were expected to top out at about 25 mph Monday, National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Outler said.

Parts of Lee Canyon were evacuated Sunday night, along with the Spring Mountain Youth Camp, but Johnson said no additional evacuations were anticipated as of early Monday.

The Red Cross set up an evacuation center for displaced residents late Sunday at Bilbray Elementary School in the northwest valley, but a school representative said no one used the facility overnight. A sign on the door encouraged anyone who needed help to call the Red Cross at 855-891-7325.

“Our services remain available and we are very much ready to provide any assistance as needed,” Red Cross spokewoman Jennifer Sparks said.

Smaller fires

Firefighters on Monday also responded to a much smaller fire in Wallace Canyon and were investigating a report from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office of a small fire that started in either Carpenter Canyon or Trout Canyon.

The fire in Wallace Canyon was likely caused by lightning, Johnson said.

Power was expected to be restored around noon by NV Energy.

By 1:15 p.m. on Monday, authorities had opened Kyle Canyon Road to State Route 158, which remained closed. They also opened Lee Canyon Road up to Champion Road.

The uncontained 5,000-acre Mahogany Fire started about 2:40 p.m. Sunday, closing all roads to the area.

Power lines being inspected

NV Energy crews were inspecting the power lines early Monday for possible damage.

“We are checking for wind and fire damage now and if no major damage is found we hope to have power back up by late morning or early afternoon,” said Jennifer Schuricht, NV Energy spokeswoman.

NV Energy has about 425 customers on Mount Charleston.

Schuricht said the company used generators to provide backup power for water pumping and firefighting operations on Sunday.

The fire department requested the lines be de-energized on Sunday as they began fighting the fire, NV Energy said.

Lack of cell service

Brenda Talley lives in the Kyle Canyon area. She said the fire itself was frightening, but what made it worse was the fact that residents in the area lost all cellphone communication after the power went out. She said the loss of cellphone service caused by power outages started after recent upgrades were made to cellphone towers in the area.

“When the power goes off now we lose cellphone service, so we can’t get the evacuation notices on our phone that we used to get,” Talley said.

Talley drove from her residence to the road closure location on Kyle Canyon Road to confirm that she still didn’t need to evacuate.

“We don’t know what the fire situation is, if there is an evacuation notice, so we depend on someone going door to door,” Talley said, calling the lack of communication “a dangerous situation.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times As stated in a sheriff’s office video news release, Opera ...
NCSO investigating shooting death
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is seeking leads after a shooting death on June 24th.

Getty Images "As offices and businesses in the state start to reopen, we can confidently assure ...
MARK FUNKE: Nevadans Need to Know It’s Safe to See Their Dentist
By Mark Funke Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

If you’re among the thousands of Nevadans who have been putting off a trip to the dentist, you should know that it’s not only safe, but crucial, that you come back for the care you need.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak extends Phase 2 through last day of July
oBy Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Monday announced that Nevada will remain in Phase 2 of the Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery plan, consistent with public remarks made late last week.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times
Protest takes place in Pahrump by PAC opposing face mask mandate
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

A protest by a newly launched political action committee occurred in front of the Pahrump Nugget, on Highway 160, against Gov. Steve Sisolak’s mandate on face coverings on Monday.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Visibility was low for drivers during a dust storm on ...
Dust advisory in effect starting Sunday at 11 a.m.
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Department of Planning Division of Air Quality issued a dust advisory for Sunday. The advisory was sent out to advise residents and local construction sites of the possibility of an increase in blowing dust, as the forecast is calling for high winds in the Pahrump area.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times
Death Valley reopens some roads, trails, campgrounds
Staff Report

Following guidance from the White House, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local public health authorities, Death Valley National Park is increasing recreational access according to the park’s phased reopening plan.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR)
Initial unemployment claims decline for 8th straight week
Staff Report

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation show initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 10,347 for the week ending June 20, down 273 claims, or 2.6 percent, compared to last week’s total of 10,620. This is the eighth consecutive week of declines in regular initial claims.

Ryan Muccio/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The town of Pahrump's annual Fireworks Show lit ...
Fireworks Shoot Site opens
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The town of Pahrump announced that the Fireworks Shoot Site will be open on Friday and Saturday, from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County School District Board of Trustees has selec ...
Board taps Shillingburg for superintendent post
Staff Report

Following an extensive four-month search, the Nye County School District Board of Trustees has selected Warren Shillingburg as the superintendent of schools.