Mount Charleston wildfire reduced to 3,040 acres, Forest Service says

Forest Service investigators previously called it a 5,000-acre wildfire, which started as a 10-acre brush fire near the Mahogany Grove Campground about 2:40 p.m. Sunday.

Ray Johnson with the U.S. Forest Service of the U.S. Forest Service gives an update on the Mahogany Fire.

The view of the Mahogany Fire at Mount Charleston on Monday, June 29, 2020, from Kyle Canyon Road. (Michael Quine / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It appeared no one evacuated used the designated James H. Bilbray Elementary School evacuation site for refuge overnight. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kyle Canyon Road is closed 9.2 miles up from U.S. Highway 95 as crews battle the Mahogany Fire on Mount Charleston near Las Vegas on Monday, June 29, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

An air tanker circles after dropping fire retardant behind the ridge line while fighting the Mahogany Fire on Mount Charleston near Las Vegas on Monday, June 29, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A spectator takes a photo of the Mahogany Fire on Mount Charleston near Las Vegas on Monday, June 29, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Kyle Canyon Road is closed 9.2 miles up from U.S. Highway 95 as crews battle the Mahogany Fire on Mount Charleston near Las Vegas on Monday, June 29, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Kyle Canyon Road is closed 9.2 miles up from U.S. Highway 95 as crews battle the Mahogany Fire on Mount Charleston near Las Vegas on Monday, June 29, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The sun rises on a ridgeline as crews battle the Mahogany Fire on Mount Charleston near Las Vegas on Monday, June 29, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas Review-Journal videographer Michael Quine live streams the Mahogany Fire on Mount Charleston near Las Vegas on Monday, June 29, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Sunrise at Mount Charleston, on Monday, June 29, 2020, the morning after a fire scorched 5,000 acres. (Michael Quine / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The view of the Mahogany Fire at Mount Charleston on Monday, June 29, 2020, from Kyle Canyon Road. (Michael Quine / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ray Johnson, a fire prevention officer with the U.S. Forest Service, updates the news media about the Mahogany Fire on Mount Charleston near Las Vegas on Monday, June 29, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Ray Johnson, a fire prevention officer with the U.S. Forest Service, updates the news media about the Mahogany Fire on Mount Charleston near Las Vegas on Monday, June 29, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

U.S. Forest Service spokesman Ray Johnson briefs media members on the wildfire at Mount Charleston on Monday, June 29, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sunrise on Monday, June 29, 2020, from near Kyle Canyon Road. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Onlookers stop to view the Mahogany Fire on Mount Charleston near a rise above Harris Spring Road on Sunday, June 28, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Kyle Canyon Road is closed 9.2 miles up from U.S. Highway 95 as crews battle the Mahogany Fire on Mount Charleston near Las Vegas on Monday, June 29, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The size of the wildfire on Mount Charleston was reduced to 3,040 acres on Monday afternoon “due to more accurate mapping,” according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Forest Service investigators previously called it a 5,000-acre wildfire, which started as a 10-acre brush fire near the Mahogany Grove Campground about 2:40 p.m. Sunday.

The Mahogany Fire “was likely human caused,” said Ray Johnson, a fire prevention officer with the U.S. Forest Service.

The blaze did not grow overnight but remained at zero percent containment, Johnson said Monday, adding that it “will not be contained today, and it may not be contained for a few days.”

However, there were positive developments with the weather. Strong winds the day before had fueled the blaze and hindered firefighters’ ability to combat it from the ground and prevented them from using aircraft.

Firefighters started their air assault on the blaze Monday morning with “crop duster-size” aircraft and later with larger air tankers, Johnson said.

He said he expects the percentage of containment to go up Monday night once crews come back down the mountain and update them.

“The weather conditions have been favorable for us today, as opposed to yesterday,” Johnson said, referencing little to no wind and low mountain temperatures. “We’re really optimistic today.”

Johnson said there were 40 to 50 mph gusts on Sunday. He said the overnight temperature dropped to 41 degrees, which helped reduce the “intensity of the fire.”

Winds at Mount Charleston were expected to top out at about 25 mph Monday, National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Outler said.

Parts of Lee Canyon were evacuated Sunday night, along with the Spring Mountain Youth Camp, but Johnson said no additional evacuations were anticipated as of early Monday.

The Red Cross set up an evacuation center for displaced residents late Sunday at Bilbray Elementary School in the northwest valley, but a school representative said no one used the facility overnight. A sign on the door encouraged anyone who needed help to call the Red Cross at 855-891-7325.

“Our services remain available and we are very much ready to provide any assistance as needed,” Red Cross spokewoman Jennifer Sparks said.

Smaller fires

Firefighters on Monday also responded to a much smaller fire in Wallace Canyon and were investigating a report from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office of a small fire that started in either Carpenter Canyon or Trout Canyon.

The fire in Wallace Canyon was likely caused by lightning, Johnson said.

Power was expected to be restored around noon by NV Energy.

By 1:15 p.m. on Monday, authorities had opened Kyle Canyon Road to State Route 158, which remained closed. They also opened Lee Canyon Road up to Champion Road.

The uncontained 5,000-acre Mahogany Fire started about 2:40 p.m. Sunday, closing all roads to the area.

Our customers on Mt. Charleston will experience an extended outage due to the Mahogany Fire. Power will be restored when it is safe to do so, which may not be until sometime tomorrow. We apologize for the inconvenience. — NV Energy (@NVEnergy) June 29, 2020

Power lines being inspected

NV Energy crews were inspecting the power lines early Monday for possible damage.

“We are checking for wind and fire damage now and if no major damage is found we hope to have power back up by late morning or early afternoon,” said Jennifer Schuricht, NV Energy spokeswoman.

NV Energy has about 425 customers on Mount Charleston.

Schuricht said the company used generators to provide backup power for water pumping and firefighting operations on Sunday.

The fire department requested the lines be de-energized on Sunday as they began fighting the fire, NV Energy said.

Lack of cell service

Brenda Talley lives in the Kyle Canyon area. She said the fire itself was frightening, but what made it worse was the fact that residents in the area lost all cellphone communication after the power went out. She said the loss of cellphone service caused by power outages started after recent upgrades were made to cellphone towers in the area.

“When the power goes off now we lose cellphone service, so we can’t get the evacuation notices on our phone that we used to get,” Talley said.

Talley drove from her residence to the road closure location on Kyle Canyon Road to confirm that she still didn’t need to evacuate.

“We don’t know what the fire situation is, if there is an evacuation notice, so we depend on someone going door to door,” Talley said, calling the lack of communication “a dangerous situation.”