Movies in the Park returns this Saturday

After a temporary suspension out of respect and caution, the town of Pahrump announced the return of Movies in the Park.

The series resumes on Saturday, July 19, with a showing of “Captain America: Brave New World.” The movies are at Ian Deutch Memorial Park, Field 4, 1600 Honeysuckle St. and start at approximately 8:15 p.m.

Town of Pahrump Public Communications Manager Arnold Knightly writes, “As the community comes together again, the town encourages attendees to help create a welcoming and respectful atmosphere for all. These events are meant to foster togetherness and provide a safe space for families to gather, unwind and enjoy the summer season.”

For details, visit pahrumpnv.gov/294/Movies-in-the-Park.