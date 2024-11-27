33°F
Nathan Adelson Hospice marks 25 years in Pahrump

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times One way Nathan Adelson Hospice helps its communities express their loss after the death of a loved one is with the annual Live Butterfly Release.
Nathan Adelson Hospice Southern Nevada's largest and only nonprofit hospice, Nathan Adelson Hospice has been serving residents of Pahrump for a full 25 years.
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
November 27, 2024 - 4:15 am
 
Updated November 27, 2024 - 5:22 am

When facing a life-limiting illness, the last thing a person wants to have to worry about is how to cover the cost of palliative or end-of-life care.

In honor of the memory of a man who had a profound impact in the Las Vegas medical community before his death from cancer, in 1978 the family and friends of Nathan Adelson established the first nonprofit hospice in Southern Nevada. The goal was simple – to never turn away an individual due to an inability to pay.

Today, Nathan Adelson Hospice (NAH) is still the only nonprofit hospice in Southern Nevada and its marking a major anniversary this month, a full 25 years of service right here in the Pahrump Valley.

“This incredible milestone signifies the nonprofit’s commitment to the community, providing compassionate hospice and palliative care to patients and their families,” an announcement from NAH read. “Providing patients with hospice care, palliative therapies and medications based on efficacy and choice, not cost, its Uncompensated Care Program has had a tremendous impact on the lives of terminally ill and frail patients in the larger Southern Nevada community. This program helps to improve the quality of life for patients and their families through a coordinated team approach, including physical, emotional, spiritual and social service needs.”

Karen Rubel, president and CEO of NAH, said she was thrilled to celebrate such an occasion.

“We couldn’t be more grateful to the Pahrump community for continuing to support and embrace our organization,” Rubel stated. “It has been our privilege to care for the patients and families in Pahrump and to employ staff who are local and live in the community. We are very honored to be celebrating this milestone. Here’s to another 25 years!”

Serving hundreds of patients and families each day in pursuit of its belief that, “No one should end the journey of life alone, afraid or in pain,” NAH has four offices across the southern end of the state, including the Pahrump Office at 2270 E. Commercial Drive.

For more information on the nonprofit hospice visit NAH.org

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

