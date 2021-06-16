Natural Vibes fundraiser to benefit Clean Up Pahrump

Natural Vibes Wellness and Nutrition Center is continuing in its mission to give back to the local community, with another fundraiser set for this coming Saturday and this time, the beneficiary will be Clean Up Pahrump, a nonprofit organization with the goal of dedicating time each week to picking up trash and removing debris from the valley’s roadways and stretches of unoccupied land.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Provided by Natural Vibes, this photos shows a customer enjoying a massage at the wellness center. Massages are just one of the many services that will be available during the store's donation-based fundraiser set for June 19.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Also taken by Natural Vibes team members, this photo shows a youngster enjoying a detox foot bath, another service that area residents can receive when making a donation to Clean Up Pahrump this coming Saturday.

Special to Pahrump Valley Times This photo shows the Clean Up Pahrump team after a clean-up event held earlier this year, with ground founder Faith Muello pictured on the far left.

“Natural Vibes will be hosting another fundraiser during our Health Habits Hang Out on Saturday, June 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for Clean Up Pahrump,” Natural Vibes Integrative Health Coach, owner and operator Crystal Atwood announced earlier this week. “All services that we offer at the Wellness Center will be donation based and the funds raised will be donated to Clean Up Pahrump.”

Atwood said she and her team selected Clean Up Pahrump as this month’s Health Habits nonprofit because the group’s cause is one that is close to their own hearts.

“It is a cause we are passionate about. I am proud of our community and as a citizen and business owner, I find it extremely important that our community is clean and welcoming, for our own standards as well as for inviting tourists and new growth to the town,” Atwood detailed. “Clean Up Pahrump is a group of concerned citizens who are tired of sitting idly by while trash piles around them.”

Clean Up Pahrump found its start when Faith Muello moved to Pahrump roughly four years ago. Not long after she arrived in town, she took a look around at the wide open spaces marred by refuse and the roadways lined with litter and she decided to do something about it by establishing Clean Up Pahrump. With the help of other concerned citizens who volunteer their time, Muello hosts clean-up events each Saturday morning and though the group aims to spend just one hour picking up after other people’s garbage, that one hour per week has a huge impact.

“Clean Up Pahrump has removed over 12 tons of garbage this year alone, showing that one hour does truly make a difference,” Atwood remarked. “People can show their support by donating their time with Clean Up Pahrump or by stopping by Natural Vibes this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to receive one of our many services that we will be offering, by making a donation to Clean Up Pahrump. Services available include blood flow therapy, aromatherapy, ionic foot detox, chair massage, sound/vibrational therapy and chakra balancing.”

In addition to the upcoming fundraiser, Atwood is busy planning another event at the wellness center as well, a grand opening ceremony set for Saturday, July 10.

There will be live music, food and plenty of fun and activities for community members to enjoy, including street performers, vendor booths, a 50/50 raffle, give-aways and much more. The Natural Vibes Wellness and Nutrition Center Grand Opening will kick off at 3 p.m. and continue until 10 p.m. and Atwood encourages everyone to take some time to stop by and learn a little more on what her store is all about.

Natural Vibes is located at 2341 E. Postal Drive, across from the main Pahrump post office. For more information stop by the store, visit www.naturalvibes-healthandwellness.com or call 775-505-1400.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com