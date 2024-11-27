NCSD seeks parental comments on cell phone use in schools

The Nye County School District Board of Trustees are seeking parental opinions on the use of all personal electronic devices among students including cell phones on all campuses during school hours.

“We understand that this may be a significant change for some of our families, but we believe that it is a necessary step to improve student learning, reduce instances of inappropriate use of technology and cyberbullying, and increase social interaction among students,” according to a news release from the school district.

Additionally, the school district noted that research has shown that cell phones can be a major distraction for students.

A study in collaboration with the University of Texas at Austin found that students who were allowed to use their cell phones during class, performed worse on tests than students who were not allowed to use their phones.

“In addition, cell phones can be a tool for bullying,” the study noted.

A poll of National Education Association members combined with statistics about cyberbullying allows us to conclude that cyberbullying frequently begins at school. Finally, cell phones can prevent students from interacting with each other in person, according to the Austin study.

As such, trustees are seeking parental feedback on the proposed new policy and regulations governing the use of cell phones and electronics during the school day.

“If parents feel it necessary for their student to bring their cellphones to school, they can keep them in their backpacks turned off during the school day,” the release noted. “Students found using a phone during the instructional day would be subject to the progressive discipline plan. Parents needing to reach students during the instructional day would need to call the school office to relay the message.”

Parents, guardians, students, and employees are welcome to voice their thoughts during the public comment item during the school board’s meeting on Dec. 12, at 5:30 p.m. in the Pahrump district office located at 484 West St., and via video conference in the library of Tonopah High School at 1 Ray Tennant Way.