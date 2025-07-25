90°F
NCSO: Another arrest in Joey Perry murder case

Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill confirmed that Nevaeh Miller, 18, was arrested in connection with the Joey Perry murder that occurred on July 5th. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)
By Elijah Dulay Pahrump Valley Times
July 25, 2025 - 12:24 pm
 
Updated July 25, 2025 - 2:12 pm

A Pahrump woman has been arrested in connection with the July 5 shooting death of 22-year-old Joey Perry at a community movie showing at Ian Deutch Memorial Park, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Nevaeh Miller, 18, faces charges of harboring, concealing or aiding a felony offender, of destroying or concealing evidence and making a false statement to obstruct a peace officer, according to a declaration of probable cause provided by the sheriff’s department.

Miller, who was already in custody on a domestic battery charge, came under scrutiny as detectives continued their investigation into the Perry’s death. Two suspects — Anthony Aguilar, 18, and Carlos Blakely, 19 — have since been arrested in connection with the shooting.

An arrest report said detectives determined that Miller provided misleading and false information about the whereabouts of a cellphone belonging to Blakely. The report said Blakely wasn’t in possession of any cellular devices when he surrendered to authorities in Las Vegas.

The report also alleged that Miller “committed the crime of obstruction by willfully making untrue and misleading statements to law enforcement.”

“We are still investigating and will continue to follow it to the end,” said Sheriff McGill.

Miller was booked into the Nye County Jail and held on $100,000 bail, according to the jail.

This is a developing story.

