NCSO earns top honors in 2025 Southern Nevada Special Olympics fundraiser

NCSO Nye County Sheriff's Office Captain Harry Means, at left, joins Special Olympics athlete Billy Klem on Saturday for the 2025 annual fundraiser in Las Vegas. Klem, who won the popular dance contest also put NCSO over the top in terms of fundraising with a last minute donation.
NCSO Southern Nevada law enforcement members take the "Plunge" at the Cowabunga Pool in Las Vegas for the annual Special Olympics fundraiser.
NCSO The 'No-Handed' Doughnut Eating Contest' was one of several contests during the 2025 Southern Nevada Special Olympics event. NCSO's Capt. Harry Means was a top-three finisher in the event.
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
May 2, 2025 - 5:26 am
 

When it comes to taking care of business, in terms of fundraising for the Southern Nevada’s Special Olympics, Nye County Sheriff’s Office Captain Harry Means really means business.

With that said, Means’ efforts go way back to 2014, when he first participated in the annual Special Olympics Signature Torch Run.

On Saturday, April 26, Means was at it again as he led fellow staff members, including Administrative Technician Alexis Williams and Deputy Richard Rumker to become the highest fundraising law enforcement agency in Southern Nevada for the 2025 Special Olympics.

Raking in the bucks

All told, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office bested teams associated with Las Vegas Metro, North Las Vegas, Nevada Highway Patrol and the Clark County School Police Department by earning a total of $3,893.43, Means said.

Combined, more than $59,000 was raised for the Southern Nevada Special Olympics program, which culminated with the ever-popular “Plunge,” at the Cowabunga Bay pool in Las Vegas.

Taking the ‘Plunge’

“It was very cold in the morning,” Means said. “Being in Las Vegas, we didn’t call it the Polar Plunge out here, because it was more like refreshing, but Saturday was a very cold morning and it was windy. The water was freezing so I was not having a lot of fun during the Plunge this year.”

Additional events

Means also noted that water sports were not the only event happening during this year’s Special Olympics.

“We had dance competition, we had what’s known as the ‘heads and tails competition’ a ‘rubber duck derby,’ and a ‘no-handed hanging doughnut eating competition,’” he said. “So, there were a number of different competitions and events.”

Additionally, Means also praised the efforts of all Pahrump’s Special Olympics athletes this year.

Unexpected win

In summing up the sheriff’s office fundraising performance, Means said the overall win did come as a surprise when all was said and done.

“Going into that morning, we were not the highest fundraiser, but one of our athletes, Billy Klem, came in with a check last minute that put him and us over the top,” Means noted. “He was highest fundraising athlete, and because he was part of our team, we earned highest fundraising law enforcement agency.”

For the community

On a final note, Means told the Pahrump Valley Times why he makes it a point to participate in the Southern Nevada Special Olympics each year.

“I just believe we should be giving back to community and I think the Special Olympics is a great cause,” he said. “Interacting with the athletes is just amazing. I’ve even taught classes for their leadership group and it’s just a pure joy. I’m in a position where I can give back to the community, so why wouldn’t I?”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com.

