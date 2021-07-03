NCSO: Man shot on Pahrump’s south side

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is on-scene of a shooting on Pahrump south side.

“NCSO Deputies and Detectives are on scene of a shooting in the 4000 block of Laute Drive in Pahrump,” the sheriff’s office states.

A man has been shot, and the scene is active, the sheriff’s office reported around 7 p.m. on Friday.

No other information was available. NCSO is asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.