NCSO, NHP receive grants for increased traffic safety

Las Vegas Review-Journal-file The Nye County Sheriff's Office recently received a $34,000 grant from the Nevada Department of Public Safety, and Office of Traffic Safety to support the sheriff’s office participation in the Joining Forces Traffic Safety campaigns during the coming year.

Las Vegas Review-Journal The Nevada Highway Patrol received a grant for $141,000 for its efforts on its Joining Forces traffic safety campaigns.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office recently received a much-needed financial shot in the arm.

Operations Sgt. Ann Horak said the agency acquired a $34,000 grant from the Nevada Department of Public Safety, and Office of Traffic Safety to support the sheriff’s office participation in the Joining Forces Traffic Safety campaigns during the coming year.

“Joining forces is a high visibility, multi-jurisdictional, statewide effort to increase safety on Nevada’s roads by increasing enforcement and awareness of traffic laws,” Horak said in a video news release. “The goal is to reduce crashes and save lives by focusing on impaired driving, distracted driving, seat belts, speed and pedestrian safety. Thanks to this grant award, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office will be able to team up with other area jurisdictions for a number of Joining Forces events, from October 2020, through September 2021.”

Horak went on to say that law enforcement personnel will continue to enforce traffic safety laws year-round, as part of their commitment to reduce crashes and save lives.

“Whether you are the driver, passenger, or a pedestrian, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office is reminding everyone to make safety a top priority,” Horak noted.

In a related item, the Nevada Highway Patrol and additional law enforcement agencies will be combining resources from Oct. 12 through Nov. 2 to apprehend impaired drivers, according to an NHP news release.

“Each year, motorists across Nevada are killed or seriously injured because someone made the poor decision to drive while impaired,” the release stated. “In 2018 alone, 133 people died on Nevada’s highways in crashes that involved impaired drivers.”

NHP officials also noted that impaired driving doesn’t mean just alcohol.

“It is consuming anything that has an effect on your ability to safely operate a motor vehicle,” the release stated. “Being a responsible driver is simple. If you are impaired, do not drive. Whether it’s a designated driver or public transportation or a ride share service, everyone should make sure they have a plan in place to avoid any chance of making a poor decision that could lead to unnecessary tragedy. This Joining Forces campaign reflects the unwavering mission of the Nevada Highway Patrol and its dedication to keeping the public safe by finding, investigating, and apprehending persons driving while impaired on Nevada’s highways.”

NHP grant

In addition to the sheriff’s office, NHP also received a grant from the Nevada Department of Public Safety’s Office of Traffic Safety in support of the agency’s participation in Joining Forces traffic safety campaigns for the coming year, a release from NHP states.

“Thanks to this grant award, the Nevada Highway Patrol will be able to team up with other area jurisdictions for a number of Joining Forces events from October 2020 through September 2021,” the release states.

