NCSO service call for alleged panhandling in Beatty led to a lengthy vehicle pursuit

An NCSO service call for alleged panhandling led to a lengthy vehicle pursuit along with a disgusting act committed on the part of the suspect, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office said this month.

As stated in the arrest report, deputies were dispatched to the gas pumps at the Rebel convenience store at 103 Main Street in Beatty, where upon arrival, they located a vehicle with its hood open and a female who asked for a jump and gas money for the car.

The woman, according to the report refused to provide her name.

Straight out of Compton

After running a status check, Nye County dispatch informed deputies that the vehicle, a 2016 Toyota Camry, was reported stolen out of Compton, California, after which, Deputy Michael Short told the female that she was being detained for further investigation.

“The female became very distraught and nervous,” Short noted in the report. “I told the female to calm down and put her hands on my bumper.”

Disgusting act

At that point, Short noted that the female placed her hands behind her back, as if she was reaching for something, at which time the deputy asked what she was reaching for.

“At this time, the female pulled feces out of her pants and rubbed it on her arms and face,” Short stated in the report. “The female stated that she would wipe off the feces with wipes in her vehicle. The female entered the vehicle, rolled up the window, closed the hood of the vehicle from the driver’s seat and drove away.”

PIT maneuver applied

Short went on to state that the female led deputies on a low-speed chase southbound on US-95, where she reportedly attempted to hit several vehicles head-on while traveling into oncoming traffic.

Additionally, other responding deputies successfully spike-stripped the vehicle’s tires at mile marker 32, but the pursuit did not end there as another deputy attempted to perform a Pursuit Intervention Technique, (PIT) maneuver, to disable the vehicle.

The action, according to the report, was unsuccessful.

Deputies did successfully forcibly stop the vehicle at the Fort Amargosa Gas Station on US-95 where the driver was taken into custody under the name of Jane Doe after failure to identify herself.

She faces numerous charges including assault with a deadly weapon, attempted battery on a protected person, obstructing and reckless driving.

