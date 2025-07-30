NCSO shares breakfast with seniors at Inspirations Senior Living

Sergeant Harris, on staff at the Nye County Jail, says “Their [NCSO’s leadership team] biggest thing is making sure that we’re staﬀed correctly… When we’re staﬀed correctly, it makes everything more safe.”

Inspirations resident Carole Anne (left) enjoys breakfast with Tammy Engel, NSCO Supervising Sheriff’s Administrator. The pair have shared meals in the past, where Engel learned of Anne’s love for the color purple and butterflies, so Engel presented her with a purple butterfly decorative wall hanging. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Little Michael Karr, Jr., held by his father, deputy Michael Karr, Sr., was the star of the breakfast at Inspirations Senior Living. Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill encourages his staﬀ to bring their families to community engagement events. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

NCSO Lieutenant Gray, who works at the jail, had breakfast with his wife (not pictured) and Inspirations resident Virginia Rogers. McGill encourages his staff to bring their families to community engagement events. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Nye County Sheriff’s Offce (NCSO) was invited to spend this past Thursday morning, July 24, having breakfast and conversation with the residents of Inspirations Senior Living. This is the third time Sheriff Joe McGill and his deputies have visited the facility, with NCSO providing the food the last two times.

Roberta “Bobbie” Osako, the executive director at Inspirations, invited the NCSO to breakfast because her residents love the engagement and it brightens their day. She also added, “It’s nice to give back to them [NCSO] too. Provide a good hearty breakfast, and go out there and fight crime.”

Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill has consistently been involved in or hosted numerous community engagement events, choosing various demographic groups, such as seniors in this case. Tammy Engel, NSCO Supervising Sheriff’s Administrator, who was present at the event, described McGill’s involvement with the general population. “What is really important to him is community policing. I think it shows his compassion for people and his commitment to the community. I have worked for five different sheriffs in my career, and he is the best that I have worked for.”

Inspirations resident Edna Goodwin thinks the meals with NCSO are wonderful, and said, “You [NCSO] should work in your community, and make the people not afraid of the badge. Understanding one another, I’m all in for that.”

“You guys take care of everything. I feel safe,” said Sylvia Bolton, who shared her breakfast with McGill. She added, “I think it’s wonderful to bond with them, to find out what’s going on, and I’m so proud of all of them.”

When asked what she thought about having the NCSO join her for breakfast, Juanita Gabbard stated, “I voted for Joe and I like it. I like to talk to him. We don’t get outside very often, you know, and then we get information from you guys [NCSO].”

There were several deputies, some who brought their families, like NCSO Lieutenant Gray, who works at the jail, and said to the PVT, “That’s what I really like about this sheriff. He lets us include our families, to partake in any community event, like this. I just love it that he does that for us.”

Resident Virginia Rogers, who had breakfast with Lieutenant Gray and his wife agreed, saying, “I think it’s very nice. I’m glad to see them bring their families.”

Sergeant Harris, who also works at the jail, commented on the event, saying,“I love it. I feel like our sheriff is getting out in the public a lot more than our last sheriff did. And Joe, he’s good to us, and I think that him coming out to the public shows how he treats us, because he is really good to us.”

Harris also mentioned the morale boost McGill’s leadership has brought to the jail. “Their [NCSO’s leadership team] biggest thing is making sure that we’re staffed correctly, and that’s obviously what’s important to me. So, when we’re staffed correctly, it makes everything more safe. It makes everything better. If you come in [to the jail] at any point in time, we’re laughing, we’re having a good time, and that’s all because of Joe, for sure.”

McGill is always fond of saying, “We’re part of the community too.”

John Clausen is a freelance reporter living in Pahrump.