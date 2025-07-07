85°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

NCSO: “This is a plea for help”

Carlos Blakely, 18, is one of the suspects in the Saturday night shooting at Ian Deutch Memoria ...
Carlos Blakely, 18, is one of the suspects in the Saturday night shooting at Ian Deutch Memorial Park. (Courtesy Nye County Sheriff's Office)
Anthony Aguilar, 17, is one of the suspects in the Saturday night shooting at Ian Deutch Memori ...
Anthony Aguilar, 17, is one of the suspects in the Saturday night shooting at Ian Deutch Memorial Park. (Courtesy Nye County Sheriff's Office)
Fabian Ferrante, 19, is one of the suspects in the Saturday night shooting at Ian Deutch Memori ...
Fabian Ferrante, 19, is one of the suspects in the Saturday night shooting at Ian Deutch Memorial Park. (Courtesy Nye County Sheriff's Office)
More Stories
Mari Ausiello, mother of shooting victim Joey Perry, addresses the media on Monday, July 7, at ...
Victim’s mother: “I’m torn. My heart is shattered.”
Anthony Aguilar, 18, is one of the four suspects in the Saturday night shooting at Ian Deutch M ...
NCSO seeking suspects in fatal park shooting
Walton displays the medals he earned as a helicopter pilot during the Vietnam War. (Photo court ...
PHOTOS: Retired helicopter pilot shares war recollections
Pahrump Vacant Landowners Group spokesperson Patricia Robb, right, presented "Zombie Lots 101" ...
Residents learn more at Zombie Lots 101
By Bill Evans Pahrump Valley Times
July 7, 2025 - 10:59 am
 
Updated July 7, 2025 - 4:03 pm

Three suspects are still being sought by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred on Saturday night during a Movies in the Park event at Ian Deutch Memorial Park.

According to NCSO and multiple witnesses, a fight broke out among a group of people, many of whom were juveniles, at about 10 p.m. According to people on the scene, the group had been setting off fireworks in a grassy area near where the movie event was taking place. NCSO confirmed that they responded to the call, however when they arrived, “no fighting was taking place”.

According to witnesses and police scanner traffic, about 10 minutes after officers left the scene, a red Chevy Camaro SS pulled up to the area, one of the suspects exited the vehicle and shots were fired into the crowd. NCSO is not confirming how many rounds were fired.

NCSO confirms that Joey Perry was shot in the “back part of his body” three times and once in the neck. He was declared dead at the hospital.

NCSO identified the suspects as Carlos Blakely, 18, Anthony Aguilar, 17, and Fabian Ferrante, 19.

While the car has been recovered, the three suspects remain at large as of Monday morning’s news briefing.

According to NCSO, Brandon Port, who was initially reported as a suspect, turned himself in to the sheriff’s department for questioning on Sunday. Sheriff Joe McGill said that he was interviewed and is no longer considered a suspect.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects should contact NCSO at (775) 751-7000 or can report and remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555. A cash reward may be offered for information leading to an arrest.

This is a developing story. Please check later for updates as they become available.

A previous version stated two people were shot. NCSO clarifies there was only one victim.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
Anthony Aguilar, 18, is one of the four suspects in the Saturday night shooting at Ian Deutch M ...
NCSO seeking suspects in fatal park shooting
By Bill Evans Pahrump Valley Times

NCSO identified the adult suspects as Fabian Ferrante, Anthony Aguilar, Carlos Blakely and Brandon Port, and an “identified” juvenile.

Pahrump Vacant Landowners Group spokesperson Patricia Robb, right, presented "Zombie Lots 101" ...
Residents learn more at Zombie Lots 101
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

This landowners coalition is proposing Super Conservation Lots as a potential solution to the problem.

The Pahrump Splash Pad is a project that was initiated in 2023 and after two years of pursuing ...
Simkins Park Splash Pad contract awarded
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

$299K bid goes to Great Western Installations for a 1,500 square-foot recreational water facility.

Eric Coleman/Pahrump Valley Times
Celebrating Independence Day(s)
By Philip S. Bovee Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

So, should we celebrate “from one end of this continent to the other” on July 2nd or July 4th? I say BOTH!

The annual Back-to-School Fair in Pahrump gives area families the opportunity to pick up all ki ...
Supply drives underway for Back-to-School
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

NyECC is readying for its annual fair as VEA hosts its Fill the Bucket Truck event.