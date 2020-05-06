69°F
NDOT names McInerney communications director

Staff Report
May 5, 2020 - 9:28 pm
 

Nevada Department of Transportation Director Kristina Swallow on Monday announced the appointment of Ryan McInerney to serve as communications director for the department, effective May 5.

“I am excited to have Ryan as part of our executive leadership team to lead internal and external communications across one of the largest communication divisions in Nevada state government,” Swallow said. “Ryan’s extensive and varied experiences across strategic communications and public policy will prove invaluable as NDOT looks to providing a safer, more innovative and environmentally friendly future for Nevadans and our visitors.”

Most recently, McInerney served as communications director in the Nevada governor’s office where he was the chief communications officer and on-the-record spokesperson for Gov. Steve Sisolak and the executive branch. In that capacity, he played a key role in the governor’s communications efforts on various matters of public concern, including supporting the Nevada Health Response Center’s early response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Previously, McInerney spent more than a decade in strategic communications, public affairs and research, including serving as the Las Vegas partner of a political and public affairs firm where he worked with local and national-level causes and campaigns. He also spent several years working in Washington, D.C., supporting tens of millions of dollars in strategic communications plans, including in Nevada.

McInerney earned his J.D. from UNLV’s William S. Boyd School of Law and earned his B.A. in political science from the University of California, Irvine.

Reopening gaming facilities subject of Thursday meeting
Staff Report

The Nevada Gaming Commission will meet virtually Thursday to discuss how to resume gaming operations that were shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Health and safety policies for the resumption of gaming operations will be considered for possible action at this meeting.

Reopen Nevada rally held in Pahrump, another scheduled for Saturday
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

As of May 1, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has relaxed some of his emergency COVID-19 restrictions, allowing certain businesses to reopen. However, the “Stay at Home” order has not been lifted and many other “nonessential” businesses are still unable to resume their normal operations, a fact which leaves a bad taste in the mouths of those pushing the effort to recall the governor and remove him from office.

Overview of Nye County’s 2020 Primary Election
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 2020 Primary Election is officially underway, with mail-in ballots making their way to homes all across Nye County and Nevada.

California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, May 2 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $25 million.

Extension offers webinar, online town hall for small businesses
Staff Report

Besides needing funds available for small businesses during the COVID-19 crisis, small business owners need additional support and guidance, as well as opportunities to talk with other small business owners. University of Nevada, Reno Extension is offering virtual question-and-answer “Coping With COVID-19 Town Halls” for small businesses every Wednesday and webinars on specific topics for small businesses every Friday.

GridLiance announces executive promotions
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

GridLiance, an independent electric transmission utility company, has announced several executive promotions, naming Justin Campbell executive vice president and chief development officer, Alison Zimlich executive vice president and chief financial officer, Michael Landgraf vice president for corporate development and president of GridLiance West and Joe Loner vice president for finance and treasurer.

NSHE offers security tips for virtual collaborations
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada System of Higher Education has released a list of virtual collaboration tools security tips, hoping that people who are using virtual collaboration tools such as Zoom, Teams and GoToMeeting to share video, audio and screen content will protect themselves.

Walmart accelerates rollout of new Express Delivery service
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Walmart on Thursday announced Express Delivery, a new service that delivers more items from the store than ever before to customers’ doors in less than two hours.

Nevada auto dealerships make donations for health workers
Staff Report

In an effort to help support the state’s healthcare workers and first responders, the Nevada Franchised Auto Dealers Association and its southern chapter, Southern Nevada Franchised New Car &Truck Dealer Association, have donated a combined $100,000 to the state’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund.