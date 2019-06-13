Nevada authorities looking to curb auto/pedestrian deaths

A recent statistic from the Nevada Department of Public Safety revealed that between 2013 and 2017, 393 pedestrians lost their lives and 789 were seriously injured in auto/pedestrian crashes on Nevada’s roadways.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times In an effort to prevent traffic-related deaths and injuries, Nevada Highway Patrol troopers will be looking for traffic offenses made by drivers and pedestrians this month.

As such, the Nevada Highway Patrol and additional Nevada law enforcement agencies are participating in what’s termed the “Joining Forces” program.

The agencies are urging pedestrians and drivers alike to be aware of each other at all times and share the road responsibly.

“From June 3rd through the 18th, the Joining Forces law enforcement team will be issuing citations to both pedestrians and motorists who are violating traffic safety laws,” a news release stated. “Nevada state law requires pedestrians to use sidewalks, crosswalks, pedestrian bridges and obey all traffic-control signs and signals. Motorists must yield to pedestrians and avoid passing vehicles that are stopped for pedestrians.”

Additionally, the release stated that in an effort to prevent traffic-related deaths and injuries, troopers will be looking for traffic offenses made by drivers and pedestrians.

“The Nevada Highway Patrol remains dedicated to bringing the number of fatalities on our roadways to zero through promoting safe pedestrian and motorist behavior,” the release noted. “Whether you are in a vehicle or on foot, stay alert and safely share the roadways.”

Last year, Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews responded to two separate vehicle versus pedestrian collisions within days of each other, one of which involved two Pahrump Valley High School students in the campus parking lot.

Both students sustained non-life-threatening injuries but were transported to Desert View Hospital.

