Nevada auto dealerships make donations for health workers

In an effort to help support the state’s healthcare workers and first responders, the Nevada Franchised Auto Dealers Association and its southern chapter, Southern Nevada Franchised New Car &Truck Dealer Association, have donated a combined $100,000 to the state’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund.

Getty Images Each chapter donated $50,000 to help secure and provide additional personal protective equipment vital to protecting the state’s healthcare workers. In addition to association donations, Bill Pearce Automotive and Forman Automotive, members of NFADA, have made individual contributions.

“Ensuring that we as a state protect our healthcare workers and those dedicated to fighting COVID-19 is critical to our members statewide,” said Andy Mackay, executive director of NFADA. “We hope to support Nevada’s healthcare workers by supporting the efforts of the Emergency Response Fund while continuing to support our communities through charitable acts during these trying times.”

Individual dealerships are making donations to support healthcare professionals and the fight against the virus.

In conjunction with their #DriveBigger campaign, Findlay Volkswagen Henderson has transformed its Little Free Library into a food pantry stocked with fresh fruits, vegetables and nonperishable food items for employees and the community as a whole. Those who utilize the pantry are encouraged to take whatever they need, and donations are welcome.

Similarly, Jack Stanko of Champion Chevrolet in Reno has donated $25,000 and a Suburban SUV to support Sparks Rotary, Boys and Girls Club, Great Basin Brewery and Pinocchio’s Bar &Grill, who have provided $10,000 in meals to all four Washoe County hospitals.

In accordance with health and safety guidelines, all meals were packaged individually for donation, and delivery times were scheduled with the respective hospitals to keep in accordance with social distancing.

For more information on NFADA and the auto dealer’s community efforts, follow on Facebook or Instagram and visit www.nfada.net.