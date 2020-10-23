60°F
Nevada begins rolling out Lost Wages Assistance

Staff Report
October 22, 2020 - 9:05 pm
 

The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation announced in October the rollout of the Lost Wages Program funded by FEMA, which provided grants to participating states to offer additional temporary benefits to certain individuals receiving unemployment benefits.

“The department has been working as quickly as possible to make this program available to Nevadans. Although LWA funding is limited to a set amount, our objective is to ensure payments are made to eligible claimants for as many weeks as the funding will allow,” DETR Acting Director Elisa Cafferata said.

DETR began the rollout with a small test run of payments after intensive work to establish the programming necessary to run the program since it was announced by the federal government last month. The testing proved successful, and initial payments in the PUA system began last night. It is important to note that while PUA payments are being deposited, claimants are not yet able to see those payments when they log into their claim on the PUA system.

Payments in the UI system will be made in batches and are expected to be completed over the next several days.

As established under federal requirements, eligibility for LWA is tied to certain weeks of eligibility. Claimants who were eligible for either unemployment insurance benefits or Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits for the week of Aug. 1 will receive $300 for that week. Those eligible for unemployment for weeks ending Aug. 8 and Aug. 15 will receive $300 a week for those weeks as well.

Claimants eligible for all three weeks will receive a lump sum of $900. Federal law does not provide benefits under this program to claimants in the UI system who receive less than $100 a week in benefits. It is important to note that payments will go out to only those claimants who indicated their claim was filed as a result of COVID. Claimants who are determined ineligible for UI or PUA unemployment benefits during any of the weeks would not be eligible for LWA.

For weeks following the first three, DETR was awarded a lump sum grant amount which is likely to cover only one or two additional weeks of benefits for qualified claimants. These payments will be sent one week at a time beginning the last week of October. DETR will be providing updates on the exact time and amount of funding which will be released beyond the three weeks.

Eligible claimants do not need to apply for this funding; it will be placed in your account or usual payment mechanism.

Claimants still in the backlog will be eligible to receive the funding if their claim is approved.

Claimants who received benefits in the LWA weeks and have since returned to work do not need to reactivate their claims.

THE LATEST
L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal The planned project will update and renovate ski area infr ...
Impact statement for Lee Canyon plans now available
Staff Report

The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest on Oct. 9 published the Notice of Availability of the final Lee Canyon Master Development Plan Phase I Environmental Impact Statement for a 30-day review period.

Getty Images Recent data released by Johns Hopkins and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Ser ...
Nursing home group warns of another COVID-19 spike
Staff Report

The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living, representing more than 14,000 nursing homes and assisted living communities across the country that provide care to approximately 5 million people each year, released a report today showing nursing homes in the U.S. could see a third spike of increasing new COVID-19 cases because of the community spread among the general population.

Las Vegas Review-Journal-file WGU Nevada graduates walk to their commencement ceremony during t ...
WGU enhances B.S. degree program in cloud computing
Staff Report

Western Governors University on Tuesday announced the launch of key updates to its Bachelor of Science cloud computing degree program built in collaboration with Amazon Web Services, Inc. The degree program is designed to prepare students with the skills they need to succeed in today’s economy and meet the demands of employers seeking cloud professionals.

Getty Images Vocal performers include performers who rely on the ability to communicate verbal ...
Health guidelines revised for vocal performances
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Health Response has issued a revised version of the “Nevada Guidance for Safe Gatherings” to clarify when vocal performers can remove face coverings.

Getty Images Nevada is one of two states nationally to have a computer science graduation requ ...
Nevada gets high marks for computer education
Staff Report

Nevada’s strides in computer science education were recognized Oct. 14 in a report by Code.org, the Computer Science Teachers Association and the Expanding Computing Education Pathways Alliance.

Hope Means Nevada Pictured is teen committee members participating in their monthly awareness e ...
Virtual festival takes aim at mental wellness, teen suicide
Staff Report

Hope Means Nevada, a community-based nonprofit focused on eliminating youth suicide in the state, announces Rising Hope, a free statewide virtual festival to raise awareness of how mental wellness saves lives and helps those struggling with mental illness find resources and community.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR) ...
Unemployment rate continues slow, steady decline in Nevada
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

According to the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s September 2020 economic report, Nevada added another 3,400 jobs since August. The state’s job rate has rebounded for the fifth month in a row.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Dean and Kathy West waited for roughly an hour and and a hal ...
Early voting underway in Nye County
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The long line of individuals circling around the Bob Ruud Community Center on Monday, Oct. 19th could only mean one thing this year. Early voting is now underway in Nye County.