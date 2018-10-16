Nevada brothel owner Dennis Hof has died

Political consultant Chuck Muth is reporting that brothel owner and Nevada Assembly candidate Dennis Hof has died.

Dennis Hof, Republican candidate for Nevada State Assembly District 36, is photographed at the Las Vegas Review-Journal offices on Aug. 20, 2018. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

Moonlite Bunny Ranch owner Dennis Hof poses with some of his prostitutes Monday, Feb. 21, 2011, at his Mound House, Nev. brothel. (Cathleen Allison/Review-Journal File)

A campaign billboard for Dennis Hof in the parking lot of the Area 51 Alien Center in Amargosa Valley, Nevada, about 90 miles north of Las Vegas, Friday, April 6, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The scene at Love Ranch brothel in Crystal, Nevada where owner Dennis Hof died, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. (Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times)

The scene at Love Ranch brothel in Crystal, Nevada where owner Dennis Hof died, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. (Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times)

5 p.m. evening update

Nevada State Assembly District 36 candidate and self-described “Pimp,” Dennis Hof, 72, has died.

“I just confirmed with Nye County sheriff’s deputy that Dennis Hof passed away this morning,” Muth tweeted at 11:37 a.m. “No other details at this point. I’m heading out to Love Ranch Vegas now. Official statement will come once I learn more.”

From the area near the Love Ranch, Pahrump Valley Times reporter Selwyn Harris also received confirmation of Hof’s death.

Nye County Public Information Officer Arnold Knightly said that Nye County Commission Chairman John Koenig announced at a meeting today that Hof went to sleep last night and did not wake up.

Sheriff Sharon Wehrly said that the death is under investigation, Knightly reported.

A call for medical service went out at 11 a.m. today, reporter Harris said, citing law enforcement at the scene.

“Dennis died quietly in his sleep,” campaign manager Chuck Muth said Tuesday on Twitter. Muth later made a statement about Hof’s death.

Due to overwhelming traffic, I'm unable to post official statement on @ElectHof's passing at this time on his campaign website. So I've posted it here on my blog until we're able to access and update the campaign website: https://t.co/dmFQlOqGfB — Chuck Muth (@ChuckMuth) October 16, 2018

Hof died just hours after celebrating his 72nd birthday Monday at the Pahrump Nugget with a “Make Nevada Great Again,” rally and birthday bash, the evening just prior to his death, along with former Maricopa County, Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio and American political advocate Grover Norquist. Hof had turned 72 on Sunday.

Sheriff Joe now regaling the crowd. They love Joe! pic.twitter.com/3GbnRPWTqG — Chuck Muth (@ChuckMuth) October 16, 2018

Nye County Sheriff’s Office Lt. David Boruchowitz said Nye County emergency dispatchers received a 911 call from Hof’s Love Ranch in Crystal, Nevada, roughly 25 miles from the Town of Pahrump around 11 a.m. Tuesday morning Oct. 16.

Hof’s campaign manager Chuck Muth posted a statement about the candidate’s passing.

Initial morning update:

The story of Hof’s death was first reported locally by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, sister newspaper of the Pahrump Valley Times.

